The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Recipe Is Changing And People Aren’t Happy

Coke Zero is getting a major overhaul, and the reformulated beverage will be available in stores nationwide starting this month.

On July 13, Coca-Cola announced that the soda company would be launching a new look for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as well as a new recipe that would optimize existing flavors and ingredients. Though Coke promises a more delicious, refreshing Coke Zero, the news has raised quite a few eyebrows.

Why Change Coke Zero?

If you’re a long-time fan of the no sugar beverage, this change may make you uneasy, especially if it’s your go-to drink. Nevertheless, Coca-Cola believes that this formulation is their best Coke ever and hopes their consumers will agree.

You see, Coca-Cola has an ongoing evolution strategy that offers consumers a wide variety of beverages that fit their lifestyle and taste requirements. As a result of embracing that vision, continued change is inevitable.

“In order to continue to drive growth of our diets and lights category, we must keep challenging ourselves to innovate and differentiate just as other iconic brands have done,” Natalia Suarez, senior brand manager, Coca-Cola TM, North America Operating Unit, explains. Additionally, Suarez notes, “The consumer landscape is always changing, which means we must evolve to stay ahead.”

Recalling The ‘New Coke’ Disaster

Though, changing the Coke Zero formula is risky business. Even though the company is staying true to consumer trends and trying to get ahead of the competition, they risk ruining a good thing. In many ways, the sudden change to Coke Zero is evoking memories of 1985’s New Coke disaster.

Known as one of the greatest marketing blunders of all time, New Coke tops the list.

Coca-Cola changed its iconic formula to New Coke in an effort to stay on-trend and refresh its Coca-Cola brand. This marked the first change to the Coca-Cola formula in 99 years.

New Coke’s debut prompted an immediate dumpster fire of outrage and utter disappointment from loyal Coke drinkers. Hence, Coca-Cola classic required a rapid return to the original formula. Hopefully, history will not repeat itself.

Consumers Are Definitely Weary

Rafael Prandini, Coca-Cola’s TM Category Lead in North America, claims the reaction of consumers to Coke Zero taste tests has been favorable. But that doesn’t change the hesitation many Coke lovers are still feeling.

I still remember the New Coke disaster that resulted in Coke Classic being brought back. Forgive my lack of faith as you tinker with a perfectly fine product I already enjoy. — Sean Cobb (@LongClawTiger) July 16, 2021

And despite the promise that the ingredients and nutritional information will remain the same, Coke Zero fans are concerned. Fans say they don’t need a change. One fan even made a good point by saying, “it sells good for a reason.”

So, will Coca-Cola Zero Sugar become the world’s best Coke product? Or, will it be remembered as another marketable blunder? Only time will tell.

More Food & Drink Stories:

This McDonald’s Iced Coffee Hack Will Have You Swearing Off Starbucks For Good

These $200 French Fries From A NYC Eatery Has An 8-Week Waitlist

You Shouldn’t Be Adding Hot Coffee To Your Espresso Martinis–Here’s Why