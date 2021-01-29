What Netflix's 'The Crown' Got Wrong

The Crown has faced some criticism when it comes to historical accuracy, however. But the show’s creators say they purposely take creative license with much of the drama’s storylines. "There are two sorts of truth,” said Robert Lacey, the show’s historical consultant. “There's historical truth and then there's the larger truth about the past."

“Peter [the showrunner] is very, very insistent, and so am I, that this is not a history documentary,” he continued. “We're not pretending this is a chronological record of those years. There are lots of documentaries that do that sort of thing. This is a drama which picks out particular objects."

So while The Crown is always compelling, it’s important to remember that it’s not always historically accurate. To help you distinguish between fact and fiction, we take a look at some of the notable storylines the show got wrong.