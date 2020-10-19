Netflix Drops Trailer For 'The Christmas Chronicles' Sequel Starring Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn

Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), the film sees the fabulous real-life couple returning in their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The plot revolves around Kate, played by Darby Camp (Big Little Lies), who is on a family vacation with her mom's new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). The children are magically transported to the North Pole, where they must stop a troublemaker named Belsnickel from ruining Christmas.