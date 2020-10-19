The Original 'Legally Blonde' Cast Is Reuniting For Online Special Tomorrow News The Original 'Legally Blonde' Cast Is Reuniting For Online Special Tomorrow
Netflix Drops Trailer For 'The Christmas Chronicles' Sequel Starring Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa and Mrs. Claus in _The Christmas Chronicles 2_
(Netflix)

After a heck of a 2020, we need feel-good holiday vibes sooner than ever. Thankfully Netflix has come to the rescue by dropping the trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2, starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), the film sees the fabulous real-life couple returning in their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The plot revolves around Kate, played by Darby Camp (Big Little Lies), who is on a family vacation with her mom's new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). The children are magically transported to the North Pole, where they must stop a troublemaker named Belsnickel from ruining Christmas.

A tweet from Netflix also hints at a plot twist, saying "It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due."

Judging by how popular the original film was, we expect another family-friendly classic. And with the timing of the release, it's the perfect stay-at-home, Covid-era substitute for the classic Thanksgiving dinner-and-a-movie formula.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 premieres November 25 on Netflix.

