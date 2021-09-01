Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kanye West wears a gray sweat suit and stands with Kim Kardashian, in an olive dress, at the VMAs News Kanye West Files Legal Name Change Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West has legally filed to change his name amid his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old Yeezy founder and rapper is fresh from officially asking a court to have his name changed, as he continues to make news for splitting from KKW Beauty founder Kim, 40. Shortly before the weekend, court documents obtained […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Jessica Simpson wears a black dress with white spots in front of a white background News Jessica Simpson Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In Plunging Bodycon Dress

Jessica Simpson is all skin-tight dress and high heels for “date night,” but her Instagram followers are eyeing up more than just the fashion and couples display with husband Eric Johnson. The 41-year-old mom of three didn’t take long to have fans querying whether she’s got a bun in the oven as she updated recently- […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
NeNe Leakes wears a peach colored gown and poses with husband Gregg, in a gray suit, on the red carpet News NeNe Leakes Shares Heart-Breaking Cancer Update Regarding Husband Gregg

NeNe Leakes has revealed husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer battle has taken a turn for the worse. The reality star has shared that 66-year-old Gregg is nearing the final stages of his colon cancer battle – asking fans to pray for Gregg, NeNe said her husband is “transitioning to the other side.” NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
A photo of Scott Disick wearing a beige shirt and black vest, and Kourtney Kardashian in a pink dress, layered over a photo of Younes Bendjima, in a white jacket, before a gray background News Alleged Leaked Texts Show Scott Disick’s Thoughts On Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker

It looks like Scott Disick has strong thoughts on ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian’s steamy romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The 38-year-old reality star and Talentless founder is currently front-page news as alleged Instagram direct messages show him disapproving of 42-year-old Kourtney dating Travis – the Flip It Like Disick face appears […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
News

NeNe Leakes Shares Heart-Breaking Cancer Update Regarding Husband Gregg

R
Rebecca Cukier
7:00 pm, August 31, 2021
NeNe Leakes wears a peach colored gown and poses with husband Gregg, in a gray suit, on the red carpet
(Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

NeNe Leakes has revealed husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer battle has taken a turn for the worse. The reality star has shared that 66-year-old Gregg is nearing the final stages of his colon cancer battle – asking fans to pray for Gregg, NeNe said her husband is “transitioning to the other side.”

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Is ‘Dying’

NeNe, 53, was filmed addressing The Linnethia Lounge crowd this weekend, saying:

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday,’ okay?”

Also posting to Instagram, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an August 29 message showing prayer hands with only “Broken” as the caption. Gregg had first revealed his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis back in 2018, with the couple proving open about Gregg’s journey. While Gregg revealed being cancer-free on The Wendy Williams Show back in 2019, it returned later that year.

In June, NeNe revealed that Gregg was receiving treatment, stating: “He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow it’ll be a week.” She also noted her husband being “different” as his disease takes over. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” she shared, adding that Gregg is “smaller.”

Fan & Celebrity Support

Nene’s “Broken” post has garnered massive fan support as NeNe’s followers send their love and prayers. Rap superstar Nicki Minaj left a like, with good wishes also coming in from 52-year-old reality star Todd Chrisley.

Back in 2018, NeNe had opened up to Us Weekly about the emotional toll of Gregg’s condition, stating:

 “I mean, it’s been like a roller coaster. There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone. Because, you know, he sleeps downstairs, I sleep upstairs, out of all the years we’ve ever been together, we’ve never done that before.”

Gregg had been in remission for two years. The couple married in 1997 before divorcing in 2011 and remarrying in June 2013. Together, they are parents to son Brentt Leakes. NeNe has even revealed that Gregg’s cancer has changed the entire household, saying that she doesn’t have cancer, “but I feel like our whole house has cancer.”

More Trending News

Denise Richards Regrets Leaving ‘Real Housewives’ And Losing Out On ‘Easy Money’?
Lisa Rinna ‘Thrilled’ Amelia Hamlin, 20, Is Dating Scott Disick, 38, Because It ‘Gives Her A Storyline’ On ‘RHOBH’?
Two Housewives From ‘RHONY’ To Be Fired Over Conversations On Race?
Lori Loughlin Still Planning To Join ‘Real Housewives’?
Is Tiffany Moon Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas?’
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.