NeNe Leakes Shares Heart-Breaking Cancer Update Regarding Husband Gregg

NeNe Leakes has revealed husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer battle has taken a turn for the worse. The reality star has shared that 66-year-old Gregg is nearing the final stages of his colon cancer battle – asking fans to pray for Gregg, NeNe said her husband is “transitioning to the other side.”

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Is ‘Dying’

NeNe, 53, was filmed addressing The Linnethia Lounge crowd this weekend, saying:

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday,’ okay?”

Also posting to Instagram, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an August 29 message showing prayer hands with only “Broken” as the caption. Gregg had first revealed his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis back in 2018, with the couple proving open about Gregg’s journey. While Gregg revealed being cancer-free on The Wendy Williams Show back in 2019, it returned later that year.

In June, NeNe revealed that Gregg was receiving treatment, stating: “He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow it’ll be a week.” She also noted her husband being “different” as his disease takes over. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” she shared, adding that Gregg is “smaller.”

Fan & Celebrity Support

Nene’s “Broken” post has garnered massive fan support as NeNe’s followers send their love and prayers. Rap superstar Nicki Minaj left a like, with good wishes also coming in from 52-year-old reality star Todd Chrisley.

Back in 2018, NeNe had opened up to Us Weekly about the emotional toll of Gregg’s condition, stating:

“I mean, it’s been like a roller coaster. There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone. Because, you know, he sleeps downstairs, I sleep upstairs, out of all the years we’ve ever been together, we’ve never done that before.”

Gregg had been in remission for two years. The couple married in 1997 before divorcing in 2011 and remarrying in June 2013. Together, they are parents to son Brentt Leakes. NeNe has even revealed that Gregg’s cancer has changed the entire household, saying that she doesn’t have cancer, “but I feel like our whole house has cancer.”