John F. Kennedy Jr. tragically passed away nearly 22 years ago. One report says his ex-girlfriend Daryl Hannah never got over him, and it’s impacting her marriage to Neil Young. Gossip Cop investigates this intricate web.

‘Daryl Stuck On John’

According to OK!, Daryl Hannah has continued to hold a flame for her ex-boyfriend Kennedy, and that doesn’t make Young happy. A source says Hannah “never got over John’s death.” She spends most of her time now pouring over scrapbooks of their time together.

An insider says Hannah “seems haunted by her memories and wonders what could have been had their romance endured longer.” Young reportedly resents this. The story concludes with a source saying, “He’s had just about all he can take. Daryl insists she loves her life with him, but John Jr. will always be the elephant in the room.”

A Brief JFK Recap

Gossip Cop cannot pretend to know how Hannah really feels about the death of her ex-boyfriend, but then neither can OK!. How in blazes could this tabloid know that Hannah makes scrapbooks of Kennedy in her spare time? Unless it spoke to Hannah or Young, which would never happen, then these sources cannot be trusted.

What this story doesn’t really confront is the fact that Kennedy and Hannah had been broken up for years when he died. The two had a pretty nasty breakup, with the two splitting shortly after the death of both Hannah’s dog and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He felt she was too self-absorbed and got married to Carolyn Bessette a few years later.

As for Hannah, she moved on as well. The Blade Runner star dated a few men before marrying Neil Young in 2018, including David Blaine and Val Kilmer. If she’s been hung up on Kennedy for decades, then Gossip Cop seriously doubts that she would get married at all.

A Bogus Story

At the end of the day, this is an evidence-less story trying to invent a love triangle involving Kennedy and Young, neither of whom had anything to do with each other. Hannah has never really spoken about Kennedy since their breakup, so we seriously doubt that she’s privately pouring over photographs. She and Young seem like a great match, so we can confidently say this story is false.

Other Tall Tales

Back in 2017, we debunked OK!‘s sister outlet Star for claiming that Kennedy and Princess Diana had a secret affair. That’s as classic a tabloid cover as you could possibly find and, of course, it was utter hogwash.

As for OK!, it has a known love of love triangles. Back in 2018, it invented one between Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Lindsay Shookus. At least those three are alive, but that didn’t make it true. We also debunked its story about Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves and Bryan Randall. Triangles make for compelling drama, so we’re not surprised that this tabloid invents them.

Hannah and Young have been partners for years now, and there’s no explanation why she’d suddenly start to feel heartbroken over Kennedy after years of bliss. This is just a bizarre attempt to keep Kennedy’s name in tabloids long after his tragic death.

