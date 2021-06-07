Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Background: Scott Disick leans against a white backdrop. Foreground: Amelia Hamlin wears a white dress News Scott Disick Posts Nearly Nude Photo Of Teen Girlfriend, See The Whole Photoshoot Here

Scott Disick has taken a lot of flak for his dating preferences in the past because of his habit of dating young women who are still in their teens, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star refuses to give in to his critics. In fact, the 38-year-old father of three has flaunted his 19-year-old […]

 by Brianna Morton
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on stage at SXSW Celebrities Neil Young Fighting With Daryl Hannah Over Her Relationship With JFK Jr.?

John F. Kennedy Jr. tragically passed away nearly 22 years ago. One report says his ex-girlfriend Daryl Hannah never got over him, and it’s impacting her marriage to Neil Young. Gossip Cop investigates this intricate web. ‘Daryl Stuck On John’ According to OK!, Daryl Hannah has continued to hold a flame for her ex-boyfriend Kennedy, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile during a royal event News Why People Are Mad About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Controversial Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child on Friday and have already received criticism for the baby girl’s name. The royal renegades named her in honor of two of the most important women in Prince Harry’s life: his mother, Princess Diana, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Some royal watchers have decried the decision, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Mel Gibson smiling in a tuxedo with Rosalind Ross Celebrities ‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?

Is Mel Gibson losing money backing his girlfriend Rosalind Ross‘ projects? That was one tabloid story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates. Mel Gibson Bankrolling Rosalind Ross? A recent edition of Star reports “sugar daddy” Mel Gibson is funneling cash into his girlfriend Rosalind Ross’s movie career. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Mel legitimately […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Neil Young Fighting With Daryl Hannah Over Her Relationship With JFK Jr.?

M
Matthew Radulski
12:00 pm, June 7, 2021
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on stage at SXSW
(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

John F. Kennedy Jr. tragically passed away nearly 22 years ago. One report says his ex-girlfriend Daryl Hannah never got over him, and it’s impacting her marriage to Neil Young. Gossip Cop investigates this intricate web.

‘Daryl Stuck On John’

According to OK!, Daryl Hannah has continued to hold a flame for her ex-boyfriend Kennedy, and that doesn’t make Young happy. A source says Hannah “never got over John’s death.” She spends most of her time now pouring over scrapbooks of their time together.

An insider says Hannah “seems haunted by her memories and wonders what could have been had their romance endured longer.” Young reportedly resents this. The story concludes with a source saying, “He’s had just about all he can take. Daryl insists she loves her life with him, but John Jr. will always be the elephant in the room.”

A Brief JFK Recap

Gossip Cop cannot pretend to know how Hannah really feels about the death of her ex-boyfriend, but then neither can OK!. How in blazes could this tabloid know that Hannah makes scrapbooks of Kennedy in her spare time? Unless it spoke to Hannah or Young, which would never happen, then these sources cannot be trusted.

What this story doesn’t really confront is the fact that Kennedy and Hannah had been broken up for years when he died. The two had a pretty nasty breakup, with the two splitting shortly after the death of both Hannah’s dog and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He felt she was too self-absorbed and got married to Carolyn Bessette a few years later. 

As for Hannah, she moved on as well. The Blade Runner star dated a few men before marrying Neil Young in 2018, including David Blaine and Val Kilmer. If she’s been hung up on Kennedy for decades, then Gossip Cop seriously doubts that she would get married at all.

A Bogus Story

At the end of the day, this is an evidence-less story trying to invent a love triangle involving Kennedy and Young, neither of whom had anything to do with each other. Hannah has never really spoken about Kennedy since their breakup, so we seriously doubt that she’s privately pouring over photographs. She and Young seem like a great match, so we can confidently say this story is false.

Other Tall Tales

Back in 2017, we debunked OK!‘s sister outlet Star for claiming that Kennedy and Princess Diana had a secret affair. That’s as classic a tabloid cover as you could possibly find and, of course, it was utter hogwash.

As for OK!, it has a known love of love triangles. Back in 2018, it invented one between Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Lindsay Shookus. At least those three are alive, but that didn’t make it true. We also debunked its story about Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves and Bryan Randall. Triangles make for compelling drama, so we’re not surprised that this tabloid invents them.

Hannah and Young have been partners for years now, and there’s no explanation why she’d suddenly start to feel heartbroken over Kennedy after years of bliss. This is just a bizarre attempt to keep Kennedy’s name in tabloids long after his tragic death.

More News From Gossip Cop

Did Tim McGraw ‘Dump’ Faith Hill In $200 Million Divorce? 

Erica Michelle Levy: Meet Geraldo Rivera’s Fifth Wife 

These Are The 5 Best High-Waisted Swimsuits For Summer 

‘Roly Poly’ Russell Crowe Wants To Lose ‘100 Pounds’ Before Marrying Girlfriend? 

‘Overwhelmed’ Kate Middleton ‘Lashed Out’ At Prince William Over Parenting Squabbles?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.