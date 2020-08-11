Neil Young 'Disengages' From Facebook With Scathing Critique

"Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users," it read. "Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we can not condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election." Young closed off the email by reminding fans that he wants to have "a place where music lovers can get all of my music at its highest quality, while keeping up on news and views from around the world that we wish to share" that would be free of any Facebook involvement. The "Harvest Moon" singer seems to have accomplished that goal with the impressive move.