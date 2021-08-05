This Jennifer Garner-Approved Retinol Oil Has 22,000 5-Star Reviews

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Are we ever not on the hunt for new, better skin products? But it can be so tough to find affordable products that actually work. So when we stumbled upon this budget-friendly item, we just had to share

Oh, and did we mention that none other than Jennifer Garner swears by it?

An Unproblematic Icon

Let’s just say it–Jennifer Garner is the best. She takes to social media to post cat videos, cooks with her mom and appears to be genuinely grounded. What else could we ask for?

And if you’ve spent any time watching Garner’s videos, you’ve most likely noticed her gorgeous and ageless skin. So when she revealed her age-defying, flawless skin secret, we were all ears.

The Jennifer Garner-Approved Face Oil

In a recent interview with Glamour, Garner said her favorite drugstore product is Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil.

“I love a lot of favorite drugstore things, but right now my favorite is Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil because it’s hydrating.”

A skincare product that’s got Jennifer Garner obsessed? Say no more! But we love this product for more than just Garner’s stamp of approval. It’s an all-around must-have for the bathroom cabinet—and your skin will thank you for it.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil

If you aren’t already familiar with it, retinol is a vitamin A-derivative. It helps with a variety of skin concerns as well, such as anti-aging, wrinkles, plumping, reducing redness and dark spots, shrinking pores and preventing acne.

Retinol’s power comes from it’s speedy cell turnover, which causes your skin to be smoother and fresher. And Neutrogena’s Retinol Oil does just this.

Furthermore, Neutrogena’s formula is super concentrated but lightweight. You should see visible results after just one week of regular use—but stick with it for at least a month, because that’s when the real magic starts to happen.

Don’t believe us? Well, believe the 22,000-five star reviews on Amazon.

So what are you waiting for? Go get the Jennifer Garner silky, smooth skin!

