NBC Will Not Air Golden Globes In 2022, Tom Cruise Returning His Trophies

NBC dropped a bombshell announcement this afternoon, indicating the network will not air the 2022 Golden Globe Awards amid the ongoing diversity scandal plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The news comes after a number of stars have called out the organization that presents the second-most important awards in show business.

In a statement, NBC announced, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform, however, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

This is just the latest in a number of high-profile announcements from the likes of Netflix, who stated late last week it would stop working with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Numerous stars have called out the organization for its lack of diversity and called for sweeping changes within the ranks of the organization. Tom Cruise even sent his three trophies back to the organization today.

The controversy surfaced in February after the Los Angeles Times detailed a number of ethical lapses and the total lack of diversity among the members of the foreign press that make up the members of the organization, including the fact that there was not one single black member in the whole group. That report led to a group of more than 100 Hollywood press agents to announce they would not be grant access from their clients to the HFPA.

While the HFPA recently voted to make a number of changes, it’s clearly not enough for many, most notably NBC, who think the organization will need more time to implement the meaningful change it and others are expecting and demanding. The same group of agents also said this weekend that the reforms didn’t go far enough, likely prompting Netflix and NBC’s decisions.

In a statement to the LA Times, the group said, “We will continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned events, including press conferences, unless and until these issues are illuminated in detail with a firm commitment to a timeline that respects the looming 2022 season reality. We stand ready to collaborate with the HFPA to ensure that the next Golden Globes — be it in 2022 or 2023 — represents the values of our creative community.”

For now, it’s impossible to predict what might happen next January when the awards are scheduled to take place, but it’s safe to say the HFPA is in a heap of trouble, and without star power or a television partner, it’s unlikely the awards could take place. We’ll continue to update the story as more news emerges.

