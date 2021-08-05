NBC Threatens To Fire ‘The Voice’ Coaches If They Don’t Take A Pay Cut?

Were judges on The Voice forced to take a pay cut? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend being forced to take less money or face replacement. Let’s look back on that story to see what actually happened.

Lose Some Cash Or Lose The Job?

According to the Globe, The Voice had “fallen on hard times,” sources said, and producers were forcing their lineup to choose less money or unemployment. The ultimatum served as a warning for Legend, Shelton, and Clarkson to stop bickering and tighten their belts. A tipster said, “Adam Levine, who left last summer, could see the show was past its peak.” The show would be forced to either evolve or get cheaper coaches.

Gossip Cop just didn’t really understand the premise. Why would the hosts need to tighten their belts? And what in-fighting was even happening? Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson had been perfectly civil. If anything, producers would want more drama to help move the needle. The Voice is known primarily for the chemistry amongst its hosts, so we just couldn’t buy that the producers were willing to cut everyone all at once.

Did Everyone Leave?

Nope! The nature of this show means the judges don’t really need to be there since they’re all very successful in their own right. Clarkson has her talk show, and Legend moonlights as a movie producer. It’s comical to even imagine the cast being asked to tighten their budgets for the sake of NBC.

The Voice did not end up cutting its judges, and it didn’t exactly go cheap for its newest judge. Ariana Grande replaced the departing Nick Jonas. Gossip Cop has no idea how much she’s getting paid, but there’s no way she’d do it on the cheap.

Grande is joined at the lectern by a returning Shelton, Clarkson, and Legend. Everyone came back, which makes this story look pretty foolish. Just because Levine left the show doesn’t mean producers were demanding pay cuts. This story made little sense to begin with, and its warning never came to fruition.

More ‘Voice’ Drama

The Globe constantly promotes bogus stories about this music show. Apparently, Gwen Stefani was jealous of Clarkson for getting Shelton’s attention. This came after the tabloid claimed Shelton was angling to get Stefani to replace Levine. Stefani seemingly comes and goes as she pleases, but it has nothing to do with internal politics. The tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about and cannot be trusted with stories about The Voice.

