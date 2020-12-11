NBC Telling Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson To Take Pay Cuts On 'The Voice' Or Be Replaced?

The Voice Coaches Losing Some Cash Or Losing A Job?

Roughly a week before the show's finale aired in May, the Globe published the accusation that the program was "close to croaking!" According to the tabloid's numerous unnamed sources, the show had "fallen on hard times" and producers were pushing the show's big three to either take a salary cut or be removed from the show entirely. Oddly enough, the outlet described the ultimatum as a warning to the three to "tighten their belts and quit bickering with each other" as the show struggled. The struggles, the sources said, came from the show being "too top-heavy and bloated," as well as "the fact that The Voice's ratings have stalled is adding more strain."