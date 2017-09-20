National Enquirer Apologizes To Judge Judy For False Alzheimer’s Story

Truth rating: 10

By Shari Weiss |

The National Enquirer has issued a formal apology to Judge Judy after publishing false claims about her and her family. Among the wrong allegations was that the beloved star was suffering from Alzheimer’s. That contention and the others were untrue, and now the supermarket tabloid has published an official retraction.

Under the headline “Apology Regarding Judge Judy And Nicole Sheindlin,” the gossip magazine writes in its new issue, “We and our sister publication, the National Examiner, recently published articles which stated that Judge Judy Sheindlin suffered from ‘brain disease,’ was ‘fighting’ both Alzheimer’s and depression, and ‘is hiding a heartbreaking medical crisis.’ We also published articles which stated that Judge Judy cheated on her husband, and that her daughter Nicole Sheindlin faced jail time for refusing to serve on a jury. None of these statements are true and we unequivocally retract them.”

The outlet continues, “The National Enquirer, the National Examiner, and American Media Inc., sincerely apologize to Judge Judy. The National Enquirer, the National Examiner, and American Media Inc., also sincerely apologize to Nicole, who is a respected attorney and is the CEO of Her Honor Mentoring.” One of the now retracted articles was originally printed back in January, blaring, “Judge Judy’s Alzheimer’s Shocker!” The publication insisted, “She’s been secretly fighting depression, and now brain disease!”

But this, of course, is not the first time the tabloid has been forced to issue such a correction. Nearly a year ago, for example, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson received apologies from the National Enquirer and its sister outlet Star for false stories claiming the couple was getting divorced. More recently, Gossip Cop noted that RadarOnline apologized to Sarah Ferguson last month for a story from earlier this year that falsely claimed she was seeking money to do interviews about Princess Diana. As we noted, a similar version of that article still remained on the National Enquirer website at the time of the apology.