Natalie Portman And Julia Roberts Feuding Over Competing Lipstick Brands?

Julia Roberts' Admiration For Natalie Portman

Roberts and Portman are genuine friends. In 2010, Roberts praised Portman’s performance in Black Swan during an interview with Variety. “It is an interesting endeavor, watching a friend in a film. It is a risk to agree to write an article about a friend in a film. With someone like my subject today, Natalie Portman, it seemed worth the risk. She is always lovely, always watchable, always interesting. Then there is Black Swan. If only I could reach out from the page now and offer you a glass of terribly good wine and ask you to sit awhile.”