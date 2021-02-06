Natalie Portman And Julia Roberts Feuding Over Competing Lipstick Brands?

Are Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts engulfed in a “lipstick war”? One tabloid claims the two A-listers are duking it out over their cosmetic brands. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to the National Enquirer, Natalie Portman has “smeared a line” in the sand of her once-tight-friendship with Julia Roberts by competing with her range of lipsticks. Sources says that Roberts, who co-starred in the film Closer with Portman, looked at the younger actress as a protege and sister, but now she’s seeing her more as a crass copycat.
“Natalie has always looked to up to Julia and tried to emulate her, but many see her new Dior line as a total copycat move,” one insider reveals. The tabloid asserts that Portman is trying to outshine her friend with her new lipstick, Rouge Dior, and various other shades of red-hot scarlet. “Natalie has watched how massive Julia’s association with Lancome has been over the years, with a focus on Julia’s favorite shades and that’s what they’re trying to recreate with Dior,” the tipster states.
The source adds that the Portman is willing to ditch her friendship with the Pretty Woman star by “copying her and then telling mutual friends to buy her Dior makeup products.” The insider continues, “The direct affront to Julia is how they’re selling this, with Natalie smiling and laughing and approachable. They’re stealing a page out of Julia’s playbook and timing it to awards season.”
The informant disclosed that Portman would “love to see all her celebrity friends” wearing her Dior makeup to events like the Oscars and “word has gotten back to Julia, who’s stepping up her own selling game. Julia’s still the queen of Hollywood and she can charm anybody with a laugh and smile.” Yet, the tipster claims, the lipstick battle has “turned these former friends into direct competitors in a very dog-eat-dog industry.”
However, this isn’t Mean Girls. Gossip Cop isn’t buying this phony report one bit. Sure, Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts are both in the cosmetic business, but so are numerous other celebrity women. Rihanna, Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian are just a few famous ladies who have a lipstick brand. Are we to believe Roberts and Portman are feuding with all of them as well? Just to be sure, Gossip Cop ran it by Natalie Portman's rep who told us the story was "truly preposterous."
Roberts and Portman are genuine friends. In 2010, Roberts praised Portman’s performance in Black Swan during an interview with Variety. “It is an interesting endeavor, watching a friend in a film. It is a risk to agree to write an article about a friend in a film. With someone like my subject today, Natalie Portman, it seemed worth the risk. She is always lovely, always watchable, always interesting. Then there is Black Swan. If only I could reach out from the page now and offer you a glass of terribly good wine and ask you to sit awhile.”
That doesn’t sound like someone who would then have a vendetta against her friend later on. Plus, this wasn’t the only time the Enquirer was wrong about Roberts. Months ago, the tabloid alleged that Julia Roberts burned bridges with friends when she moved to San Francisco, which wasn't true. The magazine also claimed that Roberts cheated on her husband, Danny Moder, when she was allegedly caught kissing another man. Clearly, the paper has no insight into celebrities.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
