 by Brianna Morton
 by Mackenzie Jerks
Nastia Liukin in a low-cut red dress. News Nastia Liukin Impresses Fellow Olympians In Tiny Tennis Skirt

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is impressing both Simone Biles and Venus Williams as she showcases a “Barbie” look in a tiny white tennis skirt. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been shouting out her cute style for her 1 million Instagram followers, also reminding fans why she’s a member of a Facebook group called “50 […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is impressing both Simone Biles and Venus Williams as she showcases a “Barbie” look in a tiny white tennis skirt. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been shouting out her cute style for her 1 million Instagram followers, also reminding fans why she’s a member of a Facebook group called “50 Shades of Pink.”

Nastia, who dolled herself up in the girly hue over her high-profile televised appearances over the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, said: “We call this: tennis chic,” adding “But Make it @barbie NL pink.”

Nastia Liukin Goes ‘Barbie Chic’ In Tiny Tennis Skirt

The photos come as Nastia continues to polish her entrepreneur edge – alongside launching a second skincare product to her existing $55 Celery Green Cream this year, the 2008 all-around champion is fresh from dropping her sell-out APL sneaker collab.

In sneakers, but not her GOLDEN collab ones, Nastia had been snapped all legs and by a minimalist terrace coffee table. Fans didn’t see the blonde’s face, but they got plenty as Nastia stood in a pleated and thigh-grazing white miniskirt, a matching sports bra, plus a hot pink sweater either wrapped around her waist or worn on her shoulders.

Also rocking her blonde ponytail and pink-and-white sneakers, Liukin also gave a nod to her stylish, Dallas, TX home, writing:

“PS my patio is finally done! How cute is the sofa + chairs from @meadowbluhome by @azzurroliving ?! Please send some cooler weather this way so I can spend all day here!!!”

See The Photos Below

Likes aren’t a guarantee for Nastia, whose fans are regularly on her back and last year dragged her out in a high-profile anorexia storm. The trolls remained at bay in this post, one quickly attracting the attention of 24-year-old gymnast Simone Biles, plus tennis pro Venus Williams. Topping comments is 32-time World and Olympic medalist Biles, who wrote: “I’m OBSESSED with you.” Nastia sent back two kiss-face emoji. Meanwhile, sister to Serena Williams, Venus, replied: “Love!”

Nastia was just 22 when she retired back in 2012. She continues to host the annual Nastia Cup, this year celebrating its 12th year in Indiana. The gymnast is also followed by some of her industry’s highest-profile faces – her Instagram is kept tabs on by 25-year-old vault queen McKayla Maroney and gymnast Jordyn Wieber. Hollywood faces Selma Blair, Jordyn Woods, and Rumer Willis are also subscribed.

