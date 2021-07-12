‘Narcissistic’ Renée Zellweger Driving Off New Boyfriend Ant Anstead?

Are Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead headed for splitsville? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Ant Anstead ‘Bored’ With ‘Unlucky-In-Love’ Renée Zellweger?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Renée Zellweger’s new relationship may not be as blissful as it seems. According to the tabloid, “fame-hungry” Ant Anstead is sure to be another name in Zellweger’s list of failed romances. The outlet even alleges that the actress’s friends are placing bets on just how soon they’ll call it quits. The pair may have hit it off on Anstead’s show Celebrity IOU Joyride, but sources say it’s only a matter of time before they “crash and burn.”

An inside source spills to the tabloid that Anstead has “charmed her off her feet and filling her head with compliments like it’s a new Bridget Jones sequel — but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see this is a serious pattern with Renée and friends have seen it a hundred times.” The source adds, “They predict she’ll turn him off with her narcissistic tendencies because all she seems to want to talk about is herself! He’ll get bored and move on.”

The tabloid points to some of Zellweger’s famous flings, a list that includes Jim Carrey, Jack White, and Bradley Cooper, among others. The source insists that Anstead isn’t the one for Zellweger, “Ant doesn’t have time to cater to anybody and he’s not really interested in settling down right after getting divorced.” Finally, the insider muses, “Renée gets clingy with boyfriends and should tread carefully — but she won’t!”

Renée Zellweger Too High Maintenance For Ant Anstead?

While it’s true Ant Anstead is hardly Renee Zellweger’s first famous beau, that’s the only accurate part of this story. All of the tabloid’s assertions that Zellweger is “narcissistic” are completely unfounded and unsupported. And while she’s has some failed relationships in the past, who hasn’t? That isn’t a crime. Anstead himself has been married twice before. As anyone could likely testify, every relationship is unique, and just because her other romantic ventures didn’t work out, it doesn’t mean this one won’t.

And sure, maybe they’ll call it quits sometime in the future. There are only so many directions a relationship can go. That being said, Zellweger and Anstead seem happy as ever in recent photos. The couple was recently spotted out on a romantic bike ride and even photographed as they stopped for some light PDA. There’s simply more evidence things are going well than there is for things turning sour.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Couples

The tabloids are constantly insinuating relationship trouble where there is none, and the National Enquirer is no different. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Bill and Hillary Clinton were headed for a $250 million divorce. Then, the tabloid alleged Michelle and Barack Obama were headed for a $175 million divorce. And then the outlet even asserted Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had called off their wedding. Clearly, the Enquirer has no insight into celebrity relationships.

