Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Renee Zellweger smiling in a white dress holding her oscar Celebrities ‘Narcissistic’ Renée Zellweger Driving Off New Boyfriend Ant Anstead?

Are Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead headed for splitsville? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Ant Anstead ‘Bored’ With ‘Unlucky-In-Love’ Renée Zellweger? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Renée Zellweger’s new relationship may not be as blissful as it seems. According to the tabloid, “fame-hungry” […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of a young mom reading to her kids Lifestyle It’s No Surprise Millennials Are Waiting To Have Kids — Here’s Why

In between defending skinny jeans and making minimum wage, millennials are choosing to wait to have babies — here’s why.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Whoopi Goldberg in a white outfit holding an umbrella and microphone Celebrities ‘Wilting’ Whoopi Goldberg Struggling With ‘Ill Health’ And Lung Problems?

Has Whoopi Goldberg ever been close to death? One tabloid reported over a year ago that The View co-host was “fighting to survive.” Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see how the actress’s health is now. Dying Over Pneumonia? Back in December 2019, the Globe alleged that Goldberg was battling to save her life. […]

 by Cortland Ann
Britney Spears smiling in a silver dress Celebrities Britney Spears ‘Finally Free,’ Marrying Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari?

Did Britney Spears get engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii? That’s one tabloid’s cover story this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Britney Spears Planning ‘Beach I Do’s’ This week’s edition of OK! reports Britney Spears proposed to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on their vacation to Hawaii. In June, Spears testified in front of […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

‘Narcissistic’ Renée Zellweger Driving Off New Boyfriend Ant Anstead?

A
Ariel Gordon
8:00 am, July 12, 2021
Renee Zellweger smiling in a white dress holding her oscar
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Are Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead headed for splitsville? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Ant Anstead ‘Bored’ With ‘Unlucky-In-Love’ Renée Zellweger?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Renée Zellweger’s new relationship may not be as blissful as it seems. According to the tabloid, “fame-hungry” Ant Anstead is sure to be another name in Zellweger’s list of failed romances. The outlet even alleges that the actress’s friends are placing bets on just how soon they’ll call it quits. The pair may have hit it off on Anstead’s show Celebrity IOU Joyride, but sources say it’s only a matter of time before they “crash and burn.”

An inside source spills to the tabloid that Anstead has “charmed her off her feet and filling her head with compliments like it’s a new Bridget Jones sequel — but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see this is a serious pattern with Renée and friends have seen it a hundred times.” The source adds, “They predict she’ll turn him off with her narcissistic tendencies because all she seems to want to talk about is herself! He’ll get bored and move on.”

The tabloid points to some of Zellweger’s famous flings, a list that includes Jim Carrey, Jack White, and Bradley Cooper, among others. The source insists that Anstead isn’t the one for Zellweger, “Ant doesn’t have time to cater to anybody and he’s not really interested in settling down right after getting divorced.” Finally, the insider muses, “Renée gets clingy with boyfriends and should tread carefully — but she won’t!”

Renée Zellweger Too High Maintenance For Ant Anstead?

While it’s true Ant Anstead is hardly Renee Zellweger’s first famous beau, that’s the only accurate part of this story. All of the tabloid’s assertions that Zellweger is “narcissistic” are completely unfounded and unsupported. And while she’s has some failed relationships in the past, who hasn’t? That isn’t a crime. Anstead himself has been married twice before. As anyone could likely testify, every relationship is unique, and just because her other romantic ventures didn’t work out, it doesn’t mean this one won’t.

And sure, maybe they’ll call it quits sometime in the future. There are only so many directions a relationship can go. That being said, Zellweger and Anstead seem happy as ever in recent photos. The couple was recently spotted out on a romantic bike ride and even photographed as they stopped for some light PDA. There’s simply more evidence things are going well than there is for things turning sour.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Couples

The tabloids are constantly insinuating relationship trouble where there is none, and the National Enquirer is no different. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Bill and Hillary Clinton were headed for a $250 million divorce. Then, the tabloid alleged Michelle and Barack Obama were headed for a $175 million divorce. And then the outlet even asserted Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had called off their wedding. Clearly, the Enquirer has no insight into celebrity relationships.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Mellencamp Being ‘Creepy’, Trying To Get Back Together With Meg Ryan?

Reports: ‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez Struggling After Jennifer Lopez Split, Looking To Score A Rebound

Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Files For Divorce From Wife Of 12 Years

Ryan Seacrest Worried Julianne Hough Going To Spill The Beans About Their Sex Life?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.