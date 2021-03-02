‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

Has “narcissistic control freak” Jennifer Lopez forced her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, into becoming her “obedient lapdog” over rumors he cheated on her with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy? A tabloid claims this week that Lopez has laid out strict rules for Rodriguez to follow, including what he eats and when. Gossip Cop looks into the matter to get to the bottom of these rumors.

Cheating Rumors Lead To New Rules For Alex Rodriguez?

The latest issue of the National Enquirer reports that Jennifer Lopez has been “fuming” over rumors that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez had an affair with Madison LeCroy, though the retired baseball star has insisted that they’ve never actually met. Despite Rodriguez’s claims of innocence, a source tells the tabloid, “Jennifer has basically grounded Alex at home to do her bidding 24/7.” Because of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown, the tattler insists that Rodriguez has no choice but to follow Lopez’s rules since “he’s got nowhere to go!”

Even though some may argue that Rodriguez can’t have things too bad since he’s “living in a virtual palace with palm trees and an Olympic-size pool,” appearances can be deceiving, the source insists. “Jennifer’s made it clear: Both their names may be on the deed, but this is her house, her rules,” the snitch proclaims.

Jennifer Lopez Controls Everything — Sources

According to the dubious tipster, Lopez controls everything from the couple’s meals to what time they eat. “She’s got the TV remote and usually they watch what she wants,” the tipster continues. Apparently, Lopez is supposedly only interested in watching her own content. “If it’s not her show, World of Dance, it might be something else she’s in, and he better not nod off or she’s likely to nudge him.”

The couple’s entertainment isn’t the only thing Lopez boasts complete control over. “She dictates the fragrance Alex wears, and more times than not, it’s Deseo for Men by Jennifer Lopez.” She also apparently has the final decision when it comes to color schemes, both for home décor and what the two wear around the house. Though it was the cheating rumors that allegedly kicked off this behavior, “this has less to do with trust and more to do with Jennifer being a narcissistic control freak!” the source exclaims.

The source then claims, “Truth is, Alex enjoys the luxurious lifestyle and the fine clothes Jennifer lays out for him,” adding, “He’s even gotten a tad lazy about making his own decisions.” At the end of the day, Rodriguez doesn’t want to be the cause of any more tension with his fiancée than he needs to, especially after “this Madison business.” Gossip Cop can’t quite decide who this article is more insulting towards, Jennifer Lopez or Alex Rodriguez. No, actually we can.

This Tabloid Doesn’t Have The Healthiest View Of Women

It’s become evident to us over the years that the Enquirer has a real problem with women, especially women with careers just as successful as their spouse’s. This is the same outlet that has accused Prince Harry of being “henpecked” by his wife, Meghan Markle. Carrie Underwood was called a “control freak” too and said to have driven her husband, Mike Fisher, crazy with all her “nit-picking.” Even notable wild child Gwen Stefani was accused of trying to “tame” her fiancé, Blake Shelton.

Each of these tales included a domineering woman who delighted in bossing their partner around and controlling every aspect of his life. It comes as absolutely no surprise that this magazine would reuse this tattered old narrative against Lopez. We’re not saying this tabloid has a complex when it comes to women, but it’s definitely something worth exploring in therapy.

Gossip Cop has spent years calling out this tabloid for its bogus claims, but its articles about Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez goes beyond bad reporting. We busted its article claiming Lopez was going to dump Rodriguez because of his “doughy dad-bod.” That report was as false as the outlet’s later claim that Lopez had ordered Rodriguez to get a job. The former MLB star holds several jobs, which his fiancée is no doubt well aware of.

