Naomi Watts Begging Nicole Kidman For Acting Job?

Is Naomi Watts begging her friend, Nicole Kidman, for help with her career? A tabloid is claiming she is. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Naomi Begs Nicole: Give Me A Job!

According to New Idea, Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman were at one point equals in their careers. Now, the tabloid alleges Kidman is “outshining” her friend while Watts has struggled to land a hit. The magazine mentions Watts’s most recent project, Penguin Bloom, and that it received mixed reviews but topped the Australian box-office. A source reveals to the publication that Watts is now desperate to land a “sure-fire” hit and hopes Kidman can help.

“Naomi isn’t super comfortable going cap in hand to her best friend, but she’s taking a deep breath and doing it anyway,” an insider claims, adding, the Australian actress “never recovered” from the 2013 Princess Diana film she starred in. Noting Kidman’s success with the HBO series, Big Little Lies, the magazine asserts that Watts wants in.

Naomi Fears Her Career Is Over?

“Naomi wants what Nicole’s having, and is putting the hard word for Nic to cast her in one of her upcoming projects since everything she touches turns to gold,” the sketchy insider says. The tipster further discloses, “Naomi is particularly interested in working in on one of her new Liane Moriarty adaptations and won’t take no answer.”

Naomi Watts Doesn’t Need Help Landing Roles

Gossip Cop, however, doesn’t believe that Naomi Watts is “begging” her friend for help just because one of her most recent projects didn’t perform. Numerous actors and actresses have starred in films that didn’t do that great at the box office or received poor reviews, but that didn’t ruin their career. Also, if the tabloid bothered to do its research, it would know that Watts has quite a few movies in pre-production, according to the actress’ IDMB page, that will be released this year and next. But, that would be giving the outlet too much credit, which it doesn’t deserve.

Gossip Cop busted a similar report last year from another AMI-owned tabloid, the National Enquirer, which also alleged Watts was asking Nicole Kidman for help in scoring bigger roles. At the time, we ran the story by a source close to the situation who dismissed the account. Gossip Cop highly doubts this would change and trusts the words of our impeccable informant.

We’ve also dismissed other incorrect stories about the Naomi Watts in the past. In 2019, Life & Style alleged Watts was uncomfortable with Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship. Gossip Cop dismissed the baseless account at the time. We weren’t even sure what “relationship” meant, as the two were certainly not dating.

