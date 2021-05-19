Naomi Watts Asked Nicole Kidman To Be Bridesmaid At Wedding To Billy Crudup?

Did Naomi Watts ask Nicole Kidman to play an important role in her upcoming wedding to Billy Crudup? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing ten months ago. Gossip Cop knows a lot can change in that time, so we’re checking in on the rumor.

Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup’s Perfect Wedding?

An article from New Idea shared the good news that Billy Crudup has popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, Naomi Watts. Their sudden engagement may have reportedly come as a shock to those close to them, but insiders assured the tabloid that they are completely in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together. According to a “long-time pal” of the couples, “Neither of them have ever married so this has come as a bit of a surprise, but Naomi’s absolutely ecstatic.”

The famously private couple is now planning their dream wedding, and they have some ideas about who is going to make the day perfect. The tabloid explains that Watts wants her “BFF Nicole Kidman” to be her maid of honor and simply won’t have anyone else for the job. The source spills that Watts “wants no-one else but Nicole by her side when she and Billy exchange vows.”

Nicole Kidman Is Naomi Watts Bridesmaid To-Be?

So, is it true that Nicole Kidman stepped up to the plate and stood beside Naomi Watts as she said “I do”? Not at all. In fact, Watts was never even engaged.

While it’s true that Watts and Kidman have remained good friends throughout the years and it wouldn’t even be out of the question for Kidman to somehow be involved in Watts’ hypothetical nuptials, the event was never happening. Watts and Crudup are still together and were recently spotted looking cheerful out on a stroll in NYC. That being said, the couple still isn’t even engaged, let alone asking friends to participate in their wedding ceremony.

Besides, both Watts and Crudup appear busy in their careers at the moment. Watts is currently filming a remake of an Austrian thriller titled Goodnight Mommy and Crudup recently joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!.

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman

New Idea has a long history of getting it wrong about Nicole Kidman. Last year, the tabloid insisted that Kidman was stressing over her husband Keith Urban’s collaboration with LeAnn Rimes. Then it claimed that Kidman was feuding with Reese Witherspoon over a third season of Big Little Lies. Finally, the magazine painted Kidman as the jealous wife again, claiming she was trying to keep Urban away from Rita Ora. It’s obvious that when the tabloid brings up Nicole Kidman, it’s spinning an unbelievable tale.

