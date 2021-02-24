Gossip Cop

Naomi Campbell Shares Topless Pic For Magazine Cover

Griffin Matis
3:39 pm, February 24, 2021
Naomi Campbell smiling in a sheer black dress
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Naomi Campbell has nothing left to prove as one of the original supermodels, but she continues to succeed at every opportunity. The model, 50, recently posed for Vice’s i-D magazine wearing nothing but a gorgeous headdress and black bottoms. With a subdued smile and wink, she’s truly stunning.

Campbell was photographed at her home in Kenya for the cover. Clad in SAME SWIM briefs and an impressive headpiece, her smile still manages to catch the eye. According to her interview with the magazine, it was actually one of her favorite photoshoots she’s ever done, which seems like extremely high praise given how prolific her career has been.

“It was just very real, very organic. And I felt proud, humbled and happy to be part of a shoot with young creatives that are all my skin colour, and that I’m getting to work with them after so many years of being in fashion industry,” she shared. “It’s very rare that this has happened to me.”

Obviously, the stylists, photographer, and model all managed to amplify each other’s talents to create something truly beautiful. Campbell specifically praised the photographer, stylist, and hairstylist for their unique and brilliant approaches to making the shoot work.

Naomi Campbell’s efforts in Kenya can’t be understated, and she’s been a key part of restoring the country’s tourism industry. “I’m being more careful at the moment because of the situation with COVID, but I still saw the kids in the orphanage that I support, I didn’t want to let them down,” she told i-D. “I want to reach as many people as I can. I want to spread awareness. There’s a part of me where, if I love something, I want the world to know about it.”

    Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing.

