Who Is Nakoa-Wolf Momoa? All About Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Son

Son of former Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet and Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa is one cool Hollywood kid. While his name may be a mouthful, the 12-year-old is growing up fast and becoming more like his dad every day. Here, we take a look into the life of Nakoa-Wolf and find out what’s it like being Jason Momoa’s son.
Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (pronounced Na-Ko-Ah Wolf Mana-Ka-Ooh-Ah-Po Namma-Kay-Ah-Ha Mo-Moa) was born on December 15th, 2008. His long name has a sweet and special meaning influenced by his dad’s Hawaiian heritage and the weather on the night he was born. “He was born on the stormest (sic), rainy night,” Bonet wrote on Momoa’s official site‘s message board (as reported by Today.com.) “Nakoa [means] warrior… Mana [means] strength/spirit, Kaua [means] rain, po [means] dark…The [first] name was always going to be Nakoa-Wolf.”
Nakoa-Wolf has two siblings—a 13-year-old sister, Lola Iolani, and a 32-year-old half-sister Zoë Kravitz. A successful actress in her own right, Zoë is the daughter Bonet shares with her first husband, rocker Lenny Kravitz.
The blended family gets along well and spends a lot of time together. In fact, in a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, Kravitz said: “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”
“Like father, like son” is the phrase that comes to mind when looking at pictures of Nakoa-Wolf. He clearly resembles his dad both in body and spirit—in the below shots from August 2019, Nakoa-Wolf joins his dad and other peaceful protesters on Mauna Kea, the tallest mountain in Hawaii. The group was campaigning against the building of a giant telescope at the site, which is considered sacred ground.
From Conan the Barbarian to Aquaman, most of Jason Momoa’s movie roles involve intense combat and high-octane action. But apparently, Nakoa-Wolf doesn’t like watching his dad getting roughed up on the big screen by bad guys. “My son just loses it,” Momoa told Men’s Health in 2020. "[He says:] 'Papa, are you okay?’ And I’m like, ‘Son, I’m sitting right next to you. We’re good. This was two years ago. Just watch the movie.'”
Despite the fact that Nakoa-Wolf has two famous parents, he still has to follow rules like any other kid. And in the Bonet-Momoa household, those rules are fairly strict when it comes to media—the house is TV-free and the kids are encouraged to spend time outside and find their own ways of being creative. “I feel strongly about remaining as media-free as we can,” Bonet said. “I really want to cultivate my children’s imaginations. I love that they can go off and play for hours making paper airplanes.”
This has been especially true in recent months, as quarantine has given Momoa some extra time off work to frolic outside with his kids. "I think they're really loving it, I think they're loving having me home, and we're having a great time," he said on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show (as reported by Men’s Health). " I'm like the P.E. coach. You know what I mean? Like, get your ass outside! You wanna go rock climb, skateboard, that's about it... We've got skateboard ramps, and climbing walls, throwing tomahawks, shooting bow and arrow... we have a little bit of space, so I feel very thankful. It's just nice being home, I'm never home."
Sounds like a great place to grow up!