Who Is Nadine Caridi? Inside The Life Of Jordan Belfort's Ex-Wife

"Twenty-odd years ago while 'The Wolf' was still growing his fangs — I had my first post-college relationship," Wilzig wrote on Facebook. "At the end of year 2, as friendly-exes I took Nadine to Jordan Belfort’s July 4th Westhampton Beach House party where the two of them met... He left his high school sweetheart wife to marry her; and the rest you can see in the movie."