Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

George Clooney in a suit holding hands with Amal Clooney in a green dress Celebrities George And Amal Clooney Living ‘Separate Lives,’ ‘Divorce In The Cards’?

Are George and Amal Clooney headed for a big split after living separate lives for months? That’s what one tabloid was saying last year. Gossip Cop investigates. George And Amal Clooney’s Marriage ‘At A Breaking Point’? Early last year, Life & Style insisted that George and Amal Clooney’s marriage was “a lost cause.” While George […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of a charcuterie board with pancakes, strawberries, bacon, and other breakfast foods. Lifestyle If You Haven’t Heard Of Brunch Charcuterie Boards, Then You’re Missing Out

What if I told you there was another kind of charcuterie board waiting to be devoured? Please welcome, the brunch charcuterie board.

by Dana Hopkins
Meghan Markle in a red dress with Prince Harry in a red tux Celebrities ‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘Shunning’ Prince William, Kate Middleton For Not Being ‘Woke’ Enough?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cutting people out of their list of friends for not being “woke” enough? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the bizarre story. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Shunning’ Former Friends? The most recent edition of the Globe reports that “self-proclaimed do-gooders” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles at a service Royals Meghan Markle Breaking The ‘Truce’ Between Prince Harry And Prince William?

It’s no secret brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are not on the best terms after the former sat down with his wife, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview in March. One tabloid claims a month later that Kate Middleton brokered a truce between the siblings. Gossip Cop investigates.  Kate Middleton, Peacemaker? […]

 by Cortland Ann
Lifestyle

If You Haven’t Heard Of Brunch Charcuterie Boards, Then You’re Missing Out

D
Dana Hopkins
7:15 am, June 9, 2021
Image of a charcuterie board with pancakes, strawberries, bacon, and other breakfast foods.
(Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock)

Charcuterie boards have gained popularity in the past few years. Picturesque and pleasing, these boards boast an array of cured meats, cheeses, olives, and other fruits and veggies. These meaty boards are beautiful and filling, but what if I told you there was another kind of charcuterie board waiting to be devoured? Please welcome, the brunch charcuterie board.

How To Make A Brunch Charcuterie Board

A brunch charcuterie board is everything you love about a regular charcuterie board, except, it’s totally acceptable to add yummy breakfast foods like eggs, pancakes, muffins and granola.

There can be a lot of overlap between regular charcuterie boards and brunch charcuterie boards, however, there is so much more freedom with this noon delight.

First, decide what kind of board you will create. Will it be sweet or savory? Will you include bacon? What about mini pancakes? Once you’ve decided and collected your food items, find an Insta-worthy wooden board. Arrange your fruits, waffle bites, or other brunch items into a beautiful array. You can add jams, jellies, sauces or syrups into small bowls and place them in between the foods, as well. A pro tip is to break up colors to add texture and interest.

Image of a brunch charcuterie board with eggs, salami, avocado, oranges, tomatoes, and cheeses.
(losangela/Shutterstock)

Types Of Brunch Charcuterie Boards

If you want to try your hand at creating your own brunch charcuterie board but need some inspo, we’ve got you! Here are a few of our favorite brunch charcuterie board ideas.

Tropical Paradise

A tropical inspired charcuterie board will be as colorful as it will be delicious. Include the below foods for a taste of paradise.

Mediterranean Delight

The Mediterranean diet includes fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts and seeds. This brunch board will help start your day off on the right foot.

Image of brunch charcuterie board with raspberries, blueberries, meats, bagels, and spreads.
(jrubenmedia/Shutterstock)

Southern Spirit

Who can resist a Southern-style breakfast? With fluffy pancakes, biscuits and gravy, it’s a must!

French Charm

Get inspired by the original charcuterie makers, the French!

  • Crêpes with Nutella spread
  • Mini quiches
  • Croissants
  • Strawberries
  • Fig jam

How To Pair Beverages With A Brunch Charcuterie Board

Without booze, it’s just breakfast. So why not pair your brunch charcuterie board with some yummy drinks? Try something different like a mango mimosa or a sweet tea sangria. However, coffee, hot tea and fresh juice all pair nicely, too.

Image of a brunch charcuterie board with eggs, pancakes, bacon and fruit paired with two mimosas.
(Michel Cellier/Shutterstock)

 So invite your girls over, set the table and get ready to impress with the yummiest and prettiest brunch charcuterie board!

More Food + Drink Stories:

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert

Yes, You Can Eat Chinese Food And Still Lose Weight–Here’s How

Courteney Cox Claims She Has The BEST Turkey Burgers, Laura Dern Calls Them ‘Insane’

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.