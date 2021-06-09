Charcuterie boards have gained popularity in the past few years. Picturesque and pleasing, these boards boast an array of cured meats, cheeses, olives, and other fruits and veggies. These meaty boards are beautiful and filling, but what if I told you there was another kind of charcuterie board waiting to be devoured? Please welcome, the brunch charcuterie board.

How To Make A Brunch Charcuterie Board

A brunch charcuterie board is everything you love about a regular charcuterie board, except, it’s totally acceptable to add yummy breakfast foods like eggs, pancakes, muffins and granola.

There can be a lot of overlap between regular charcuterie boards and brunch charcuterie boards, however, there is so much more freedom with this noon delight.

First, decide what kind of board you will create. Will it be sweet or savory? Will you include bacon? What about mini pancakes? Once you’ve decided and collected your food items, find an Insta-worthy wooden board. Arrange your fruits, waffle bites, or other brunch items into a beautiful array. You can add jams, jellies, sauces or syrups into small bowls and place them in between the foods, as well. A pro tip is to break up colors to add texture and interest.

(losangela/Shutterstock)

Types Of Brunch Charcuterie Boards

If you want to try your hand at creating your own brunch charcuterie board but need some inspo, we’ve got you! Here are a few of our favorite brunch charcuterie board ideas.

Tropical Paradise

A tropical inspired charcuterie board will be as colorful as it will be delicious. Include the below foods for a taste of paradise.

Bacon wrapped pineapple

Tropical muffins

Blackberries, kiwi, mango

Brie cheese

Artisan crackers

Mediterranean Delight

The Mediterranean diet includes fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts and seeds. This brunch board will help start your day off on the right foot.

Caprese avocado toast

Kale and goat cheese frittata cups

Greek yogurt with honey

Raspberries

Red seedless grapes

(jrubenmedia/Shutterstock)

Southern Spirit

Who can resist a Southern-style breakfast? With fluffy pancakes, biscuits and gravy, it’s a must!

Buttermilk biscuits

Pancakes

Syrup, butter, gravy, and/or jams

Blueberries

Boysenberries

French Charm

Get inspired by the original charcuterie makers, the French!

Crêpes with Nutella spread

Mini quiches

Croissants

Strawberries

Fig jam

How To Pair Beverages With A Brunch Charcuterie Board

Without booze, it’s just breakfast. So why not pair your brunch charcuterie board with some yummy drinks? Try something different like a mango mimosa or a sweet tea sangria. However, coffee, hot tea and fresh juice all pair nicely, too.

(Michel Cellier/Shutterstock)

So invite your girls over, set the table and get ready to impress with the yummiest and prettiest brunch charcuterie board!

