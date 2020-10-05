Multiple Rumors Say Tom Cruise Is Getting Pushed To Step Away From Hollywood

Tom Cruise is one of the most talked-about celebrities in Hollywood. The actor’s eccentric habits and affiliation with the Church of Scientology have made him very headline-worthy in all the tabloids. But, is Cruise's over-the-top behavior too much for Tinsletown? Gossip Cop has rounded up some rumors about the actor's time in Hollywood being cut short.
In 2018, Woman’s Day reported that Tom Cruise was having a mid-life crisis. The tabloid asserted after years of being single and estranged from his daughter, Suri, Cruise had become a “broken man.” The magazine’s insider stated though Cruise was still a “big deal” in Hollywood his reputation wasn’t “what it used to be” and his personal life was the cause of this. At the time, Gossip Cop mentioned that the actor was busy filming Top Gun: Maverick, which will be released in 2021 after being pushed back multiple times do to the coronavirus. Cruise's career was hardly in any danger. As for Suri, the Mission Impossible star has been estranged from her for quite some time, but that doesn’t mean Cruise was having a “mid-life” crisis.
A few months ago, Life & Style purported Cruise was permanently relocating to London. The actor is currently in London filming the next Mission Impossible film, but the publication contended Cruise was “fed up” with how he was being treated in Hollywood. “Tom felt like he gets treated better [in England] than in the United States. He got tired of all the Hollywood drama. The negative stories and the focus on his personal life never ends,” a supposed insider told Life& Style. We pointed out that Cruise does own a home in London, but his permanent residence is in Clearwater, Florida. The actor has never announced he is leaving the States.
Just days later, the same tabloid claimed Hollywood turned against Cruise. Life & Style’s cover claimed various celebrities were preparing to “trash” the Interview With the Vampire star. However, the only two people mentioned in this bogus account were Thandie Newton and Rob Lowe. The outlet quoted Newton calling Cruise “a nightmare” and cites a story about Cruise “freaking out” when he learned he’d be bunking with Lowe. Nevertheless, Gossip Cop noted that Lowe and Newton's accounts were taken out of context. During an interview with Vulture, Newton spoke about her experience working with Cruise on Mission Impossible II and how she dealt with discrimination in Hollywood. The actress did call Cruise a "very dominant person" but never "trashed him." As for the situation involving Lowe, that was also greatly exaggerated. Lowe “laughed” about the incident and revealed Cruise wasn’t upset with him at all.
When Tom Cruise isn’t being painted as a Hollywood outcast, the tabloids’ have also suggested he needed help reviving his career. For example, in 2019, the National Enquirer claimed Cruise wanted to work with Nicole Kidman’s friend, Reese Witherspoon. The magazine alleged Cruise wanted to “reinvent” himself as something more than an action star and was impressed with Witherspoon’s recent work. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed the article was inaccurate. Additionally, Cruise has starred in several dramatic films. Remember Jerry McGuire? The idea the actor needed to branch out his resume was - and is - simply ridiculous.