Multiple Rumors Say Tom Cruise Is Getting Pushed To Step Away From Hollywood

Hollywood Turned Against Tom Cruise?

Just days later, the same tabloid claimed Hollywood turned against Cruise. Life & Style’s cover claimed various celebrities were preparing to “trash” the Interview With the Vampire star. However, the only two people mentioned in this bogus account were Thandie Newton and Rob Lowe. The outlet quoted Newton calling Cruise “a nightmare” and cites a story about Cruise “freaking out” when he learned he’d be bunking with Lowe. Nevertheless, Gossip Cop noted that Lowe and Newton's accounts were taken out of context. During an interview with Vulture, Newton spoke about her experience working with Cruise on Mission Impossible II and how she dealt with discrimination in Hollywood. The actress did call Cruise a "very dominant person" but never "trashed him." As for the situation involving Lowe, that was also greatly exaggerated. Lowe “laughed” about the incident and revealed Cruise wasn’t upset with him at all.