Multiple Reports Claim Pete Davidson Is Feuding With ‘SNL’ Castmates

Pete Davidson has attracted more tabloid coverage than any Saturday Night Live castmate in recent memory. The King of Staten Island star has considered leaving the iconic series in the past, but he’s still a regular presence. While Davidson’s future on SNL is largely in his own hands, tabloids would have you believe that he’s a pariah, hated by all of his co-workers. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has debunked about Davidson.

‘Arrogant And Cocky’

As Davidson begins to branch into movies, OK! claims he’s gotten “arrogant and cocky” on the SNL set. An insider said, “The success he’s had with the ladies seems to have gone to his head and turned him into a bit of a jerk.” Davidson would allegedly namedrop his famous exes constantly, and a so-called source said “He brags that he’s got several big projects in the works and that he’ll move on to superstardom any day now, but behind the scenes, everyone just rolls their eyes at him.”

Davidson recently appeared on the Talking Sopranos podcast where he both downplayed his upcoming role in The Suicide Squad, and discussed how well he gets along with his castmates. Many of his castmates, including Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, are also expanding their horizons beyond the show, so he’s not exactly unique. This story was completely false.

Quitting Over Toxicity

According to Star, Davidson was, according to a friend, “dead set on quitting New York.” Davidson wanted to move to Venice Beach with his mother where a snitch says “she thinks the sunshine will help him.” A source added that “Pete plans on taking up surfing and bumming around on the beach. He’s already got one foot out the door!” The story made it sound like Davidson lives in his mother’s basement, but in reality, until recently, he lived in the basement of her $1.3 million penthouses that he paid for, so he has roots in New York. While Davidson has complained about SNL in the past, he’s still one of the biggest players on the show.

Castmates Urging Him To Quit

According to OK!, Davidson’s peers wanted him to quit. A source said Davidson hardly wrote anymore, and “the vibe on the set is frigid whenever he’s around and gets better when he’s gone.” The source added that Davidson “has the attitude that his life outside SNL is more important than anybody else’s.” This story was based on an interview Davidson did with Charlemagne Tha God where he complained about the jokes made at his expense. This interview is over a year old at this point, and Davidson is still on SNL every week, so it looks like he worked through it.

Refusing Help

Back in 2019, the National Enquirer claimed Davidson was choosing to party with Machine Gun Kelly instead of accepting therapeutic help from his castmates. Davidson posted an alarming message on his Instagram that sounded like he was considering suicide, which caused Kelly to drop everything and fly out to be with him. This story willfully misrepresented their friendship as something insidious. A staffer at SNL told Gossip Cop that Davidson was not on set “acting like his frightening posts never happened,” and was choosing to focus on the positive.

