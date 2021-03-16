Multiple Reports Claim Chris Hemsworth’s Marriage On The Rocks

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married for over ten years. The tabloids would have you believe the marriage could be very close to ending, and soon. Here are a few stories Gossip Cop has reported on about the current state of the couple’s marriage.

‘Hanging By A Thread’

According to Life & Style, Hemsworth and Pataky might not have have it to their 10-year anniversary or Christmas. A so-called insider said “they’ve been doing their best to cling onto their marriage, but they’ve been having problems for years. And lately, those problems are getting worse.” The chief concern was living in Australia and Hemsworth’s busy schedule. The Thor: The Dark World star has made it clear that he’s looking to cut back on his workload to spend more time with his family, and Gossip Cop pointed out that the two look very happy together in loads of recent photos. The two made it to Christmas after all, so this story was obviously bogus.

More Problems Than Ever

Shortly after their tenth anniversary, Woman’s Day claimed Hemsworth and Pataky “are hanging by a thread.” Hey, that sounds familiar, doesn’t it? This story once again said Pataky felt “isolated” in Australia and said, “date nights rarely exist.” A rep for the couple refuted the rumors about the couple having problems. This tabloid has said for years now that Hemsworth and Pataky are on the brink of divorce, yet they’re still happily married. This simply isn’t a trustworthy source for news about this couple.

‘Marriage In Crisis’

In its cover story, Woman’s Day reported that Hemsworth and Pataky had a serious argument over Hemsworth being friendly with Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Pom Klementieff at a cast party. An insider said “Chris is super kind to everyone he works with, but it doesn’t escape notice that Pom shares a resemblance to Elsa,” which led to a supposed fight between Hemsworth and Pataky. Pataky is a professional actress in her own right and can discern the difference between romance and professional kindness. Pataky and Klementieff, other than both being blonde, look nothing alike. This was a weak attempt to create a love triangle, so Gossip Cop readily debunked the story.

