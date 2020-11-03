Most Wanted Tech Gifts for the Holidays (2020)

Did Kim Kardashian Vote For Kanye West? News Did Kim Kardashian Vote For Kanye West?
Each year the hottest holiday items are the latest tech gadgets to help make life easier and more fun. This year we put together a list of some of the best tech finds out there, from stocking stuffers to big ticket items.

Being stuck at home makes having quality electronics even more important, and you're sure to find a new item or needed upgrade for your entire shopping list!

1
Visible

Best New Phones
See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Look no further for affordable phone packages AND the hottest cell phones on the market. Visible is the money saving, secret weapon if you are looking to lower your monthly phone bill.

2
Plex

Free Live TV
See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Ready to ditch cable forever? Get instant access to Live TV for the whole family, with new channels added regularly. Watch Free Live TV on Plex from anywhere, on any device.

3
ZQuiet Snore Cancelling Earbuds

Sounder Sleep
See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Let's face it, having a partner who snores can ruin your relaxation and drain your energy. These ultra comfortable and lightweight earbuds have come to the rescue! They are great at blocking out snoring, and can also be used as noise-cancelling headphones in any situation. With a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, these are perfect for the person who's already tried everything else!

4
Sonos One Speaker

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Sleek, portable, and compact, the Sonos One is the perfect addition to any room. The speaker is voice activated and can pair with other Sonos speakers for seamless sound throughout your space. Psst. Head over to Capital One Shopping for the best deal on a Sonos speaker.

5
Tile Key Locators

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

For the person who would lose their head if it weren't attached. Stick one of these gadgets on your keys and the app can help you locate them. They'd also work wonders for your phone, wallet, or anything else that tends to get lost around the house.

6
Fitbit Charge 4

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Fitbit just upgraded its classic Charge tracker with premium features including built-in GPS, contactless payment options, and Spotify music controls. Now you can do more with your Fitbit and not be so tied to the device needing to be fully synched to your phone.

7
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

A work from home essential, noise cancelling headphones can help anyone stay focused and productive. They're also super comfortable, making them a great accessory for exercise and travel.

8
TUSHY Spa Bidet Attachment

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Bidets are a game changer for feeling fresh and clean, and this attachment turns any toilet into a bidet! Not only does this gadget come in fun, calming colors but it also offers pressure and temperature control for a truly comfortable clean.

9
Smart BMI Scale

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

This intelligent scale syncs to any fitness tracker app to easily keep track of weight loss progress! With detailed information including BMI and other key body composition metrics, it's easy to set and crush new goals in 2021.

10
Amazon Echo Show 8

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

This multifunctional device can play your favorite movies or TV shows, or make it easier to quickly video call family and friends. With an 8-inch HD screen and Alexa capabilities, it can help control your other devices and quickly find entertainment.

    • G Gossip Cop Staff

      Articles written by Gossip Cop Staff are collaborative pieces in which a handful of reporters team up on a story. Often one or two reporters are simultaneously fact-checking and writing various aspects of an article, with the common intent of transparently conveying to readers how we've arrived at our information. Each of our staffers have many years of experience in journalism and reporting on the entertainment industry. The Gossip Cop Staff can be reached at [email protected]

