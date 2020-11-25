Sarah Jessica Parker Going Broke, Carrie Underwood Neglecting Family For Fitness And More Daily Gossip Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker Going Broke, Carrie Underwood Neglecting Family For Fitness And More Daily Gossip
Who Has The Most Followers On TikTok? All About The Platform's Top Creators

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, JoJo Siwa, and Jason Derulo on TikTok
(@therock, @itsjojosiwa, @jasonderulo / TikTok)

While boomers flood Facebook with memes and status updates, Gen Z has found refuge in TikTok. The short-form mobile video app—think Vine 2.0—has its origins in China but launched in the US in 2018. Since then it's become the fastest-growing social media platform on the planet.

The beauty of TikTok is that a 15-second clip has the potential to turn everyday people into overnight stars. All it takes is a sense of humor, a love of lip-syncing, or an aptitude for the latest viral dance moves.

Here are the top 20 most followed stars on TikTok.

20. The Rock (@therock) - actor, 29.8 million followers

@therock

#bestfriend check.

? bestfriendscheck - kiara

Fans who can't get enough of The Rock's charm and positivity on Instagram also follow him on TikTok. While the star doesn't post on a regular basis, the funny clips he shares are enough to keep viewers (and himself) entertained during quarantine.

19. James Charles (@jamescharles) - social media personality, 30.2 million followers

@jamescharles

recreating my followers makeup looks!! this blueprint look is from @brimonetxo ????????

? original sound - James Charles

Make-up artist and beauty guru James Charles skyrocketed to fame with his YouTube channel, but the 21-year-old has seen equal success on TikTok. From showing off his make-up skills to the occasional celebrity cameo (Lil Nas X, Kylie Jenner, and JoJo Siwa are among the most recent faces to appear alongside him), Charles is a fierce personality with a fandom to match.

18. JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) - singer, actress, dancer, and social media personality, 30.5 million followers

@itsjojosiwa

My night routine!!!?????

? Boomerang - Jojo Siwa

Siwa got her first taste of fame in 2013, when she was the youngest contestant on Dance Moms spin-off Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition. She cemented her fame on YouTube as a candy-coated pop star, but on TikTok, the 17-year-old reveals glimpses of a young woman who isn't always donning a rainbow and rhinestone attire. Perhaps that candid side is the reason followers flock to her on this particular platform.

17. Kimberly Loaiza (@kimberly.loaiza) - singer and social media personality, 31.1 million followers

@kimberly.loaiza

Ya casi somos 31 millones ???? gracias a todos los que son parte de esta familia ????

? sonido original - AdMin

Loaiza is a YouTube star whose channel is rated the third most-subscribed out of Mexico. She's done even better by crossing over to TikTok, where the 22-year-old's dancing and lip-syncing has earned her the honor of being the most-followed Spanish-language account on the app.

16. Gilmher Croes (@gilmhercroes) - social media personality 31.1 million followers

@gilmhercroes

???????????????? what do you think?

? original sound - Cleopatra ????

Over 30 million TikTok users who are looking for a laugh turn to Gil Croes for their fix. The native Aruban, who is also one half of the CroesBros on YouTube, is wildly popular for his lip-syncing and comedy videos.

15. Faisal Shaikh (@mrfaisu07) social media personality 32.1 million followers

@mr_faisu_07

?????? @faizshaikh_ @mr_sohu @saddu07dz_ #faisusquad

? original sound - Ajay Gill

Shaikh is a model, actor, and influencer from Mumbai. His comedic content easily draws millions of views, making the 25-year-old one of the biggest social media stars in India.

14. Baby Ariel (@babyariel) - singer, actress, and social media personality, 34.8 million followers

@babyariel

why do i look so awkward

? Girlfriend - Avril Lavigne

This 19-year-old singer and actress is a TikTok pioneer who used its earlier incarnation, muscial.ly, to lip-sync her way to fame. In 2017, she nabbed a spot on Forbes' list of top entertainment influencers, as well as Time's list of most influential people on the Internet.

13. Brent Rivera (@brentrivera) - actor and social media personality, 35 million followers

@brentrivera

Oops..???????? @lexibrookerivera

? original sound - Brent Rivera

Rivera originally blew up on Vine, so it's no surprise that his clips are a hit on TikTok. Whether he's poking fun at his own family members or creating comedic (and very relatable) content for his 20-something-year old peers, he's managed to generate over a billion likes since joining the app.

12. Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) - singer, songwriter, and dancer, 40.4 million followers

@jasonderulo

Don’t try this ????????????

? original sound - Jason Derulo

Derulo made a name for himself in the music world, but his TikTok fame is the result of his funny vids, and willingness to embrace viral trends (tip: don't use a power drill to eat corn on the cob). The unexpected but overwhelming response has given him a second wave of popularity to ride.

11. Michael Le (@justmaiko) - dancer and social media personality, 42.3 million followers

@justmaiko

Just been vibin and living my best life lately (: duet this [email protected] #nurishmyself #ad

? Nurishin Myself - nurish by Nature Made

Le, a 20-year-old Floridian, originally earned a following with his dancing tutorials. But recently he's expanded his content to include lip-syncing and prank videos.

10. Will Smith (@willsmith) - actor, 43.3 million followers

@willsmith

30 years later and not much has changed. #FreshPrinceReunion

? I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

At 52, Smith is the oldest TikToker on the list. Perhaps his kids, who make occasional appearances on his account, keep him young because followers go wild for his funny content.

9. Riyaz Aly (@riyaz.14) - social media personality, 43.6 million followers

@riyaz.14

I love you ?? #riyaz #duetwithriyaz #loveyouall

? original sound - Debasish Sarangi

Just 16 years old, Aly is an Indian influencer known for his funny lip-syncing videos. His popularity on the app has led to collaborations with other Indian stars and appearances in music videos.

8. Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) - social media personality, 44 million followers

@bellapoarch

To the ???? ???? ???? #fyp

? M to the B - Millie B

Poarch joined TikTok in April 2020, mixing gamer-themed content with lip-syncing and dance challenge vids. Her lip-syncing of Millie B's "M to the B" earned the honor of being the app's most-liked vid in history, with 42.6 million hearts to date.

7. Dixie D'Amelio (@dixiedamelio) - singer, actress and social media personality, 44.8 million followers

@dixiedamelio

????

? Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish

The older sister of Charli (who takes the number one spot) didn't just ride her younger sibling's coattails to fame. She parlayed her TikTok popularity into an acting and singing career, and her vocal chops were enough to earn her a record deal with L.A. Reid's lab HitCo Entertainment.

6. TikTok (@tiktok) - social media platform, 48. million followers

@tiktok

Good vibes only ???? @420doggface208 @mickfleetwood @tomhayes603

? original sound - TikTok

It's no surprise TikTok's own account page takes the number six spot on the list. Think of it as the Cliffs Notes for the app—a place where the best content is curated for easy access.

5. Spencer Polanco Knight (@spencerx) - beatboxer and social media personality, 49 million followers

@spencerx

I’m a dancer now ????????????????

? original sound - Spencer X

Knight first earned a following with his impressive beatboxing skills. Since then, the 28-year old New Yorker has collaborated with Alicia Keys, Sean Kingston, and Marshmello.

4. Loren Gray (@lorengray) - singer, dancer, and social media personality, 49.6 million followers

@lorengray

and that’s on being 5’9”

? Your The The The THE GRINCH - TikToksSoundGuy

At one time, Gray was the most-followed person on TikTok. These days, she divides her time between creating content and recording music. The 18-year-old is signed with Virgin and Capitol Records, and has already released eight singles to date.

3. Zach King (@zachking) - filmmaker and social media personality, 52.9 million followers

@zachking

Letting the #cat out of the #bag @aaronsanimals

? original sound - Zach King

Zach King originally attracted attention on Vine, where he performed "magic" (or brilliantly edited videos) for viewers. His tricks are just popular on TikTok, where they've earned the 30-year-old almost 626 million total likes.

2. Addison Rae (@addisonre) - dancer and social media personality, 69.9 million followers

@addisonre

@kamronagee @wh0.nia I LITERALLY WAS SWEATING BC I COULDNT GET THIS FILTER RIGHT

? VMESHBEATS ADDERALL X BOO X IG FREESTYLE - Varoon Ramesh

After only one year on TikTok, Addison Rae has become an overnight success for her dance videos. She already has an estimated net worth of $5 million, thanks to partnerships with Reebok, L'Oréal, Hollister, and American Eagle.

1. Charli D'Amelio (@charlidamelio) - dancer and social media personality, 101 million followers

@charlidamelio

? Opaul - Freddie Dredd

Last year, D'Amelio—then just a teenage girl from Connecticut—joined the platform to upload dance videos. Today, she's known as "the Queen of TikTok." She recently lost a million followers overnight due to a minor scandal involving her picky eating habits; even so, no one comes close to her number of followers.

Who's The Next TikTok Star?

The internet is an eternal popularity contest. Anyone on the list can be knocked off in the blink of an eye. By the same token, an unknown person can skyrocket to a top spot overnight. With TikTok's user base growing exponentially, addicts of the app can undoubtedly expect to see new faces work their way up the ranks.

