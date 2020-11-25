Who Has The Most Followers On TikTok? All About The Platform's Top Creators

Siwa got her first taste of fame in 2013, when she was the youngest contestant on Dance Moms spin-off Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition. She cemented her fame on YouTube as a candy-coated pop star, but on TikTok, the 17-year-old reveals glimpses of a young woman who isn't always donning a rainbow and rhinestone attire. Perhaps that candid side is the reason followers flock to her on this particular platform.