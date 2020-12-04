Why 'The Voice' Star Morgan Wallen Was ‘The One That Got Away’ According to Blake Shelton

If you're not a country music fan, you may not have heard of Morgan Wallen—at least not until this past October. That's when the singer was unceremoniously axed from a Saturday Night Live appearance for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.

Wallen, 27, was caught a week before his scheduled appearance downing shots and making out with an unknown lady at a bar after an Alabama Crimson Tide victory. A video of his escapades immediately went viral on TikTok.