Who Is Morgan Macgregor? All About Michael C. Hall’s Wife

Michael C. Hall made a name for himself as a vigilante serial killer on Dexter, but in real life, he’s more of a serial heartbreaker. The 50-year-old is currently in his third marriage since 2002. And with a 10-episode revival of Dexter set to air later this year, fans will undoubtedly want to know more about the relationship that blossomed during the series’ long hiatus.

Here are the details we have about Michael C. Hall’s current wife, Morgan Macgregor.

Michael C. Hall Is The Star Of ‘Dexter’

Michael C. Hall began his career as a stage actor in the 1990s, appearing in numerous Broadway (Cabaret) and off-Broadway (Macbeth, Cymbeline) productions. But the North Carolina native is best known for playing the lead on Showtime’s Dexter. The hit series ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013 and was at one point the most-watched original program in the channel’s history.

Hall’s role as a forensic expert by day and serial killer by night earned him five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, three Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama, and a 2010 Screen Actors Guild Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

The series was such a success that it spawned a comic book, animated series, and talk of a spin-off. The latter never took off, but in October 2020, Showtime confirmed that Hall would return for a Dexter 10-episode limited series. Many consider it an opportunity to make up for a lackluster series finale.

“There’s definitely a desire to give people… give the story an ending that’s a little less confounding,” Hall told ET Canada in January 2021. For more details on the revival, check out the second half of the interview:

The special season is expected to air in fall 2021. As it attracts both old fans and new viewers, we suspect many will have questions about the actor who portrays the title character. Is Michael C. Hall married? And if so, who is his spouse?

Hall Has Been Married To Morgan Macgregor Since 2016

In February 2016, Hall quietly married Morgan Macgregor at City Hall in New York City. The actor had dated Macgregor, a book reviewer and novelist, for at least four years before the couple made their first public appearance at the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards.

It turns out Macgregor is quite private. Her birthdate and background information is scarce; she also doesn’t appear to be active on social media. The only evidence of her existence is a 2011 Q&A she did with The Nervous Breakdown, an online literary magazine. In it, we learned though she has deep admiration for writer and publishers in her industry, she approaches her job as a critic with integrity:

“I want to write reviews that are unclouded by my personal feelings for the publisher or the writer,” she said. “Literary friendships feel fundamentally wrong to me, in the context of my wanting to be a serious reader.”

Hall revealed in a 2018 Daily Beast interview that his wife was now “working on her own stuff.” She also relocated from Los Angeles to New York to be with her new husband. In 2017, the couple purchased a $4.3 million, 2-bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. (Hall also owns another two-bedroom apartment in downtown New York that he rented for $13,500 per month in 2016.)

Michael C. Hall Has Been Married To Two Other Women

Macgegor is Hall’s third wife. As he quipped to The Daily Beast, “[the third time’s] the charm.”

In 2002, he married actress Amy Spanger. The couple co-starred in Chicago on Broadway the same year—Hall played Billy Flynn and Spanger was Roxie Hart—but separated in 2005, and divorced in 2006.

On New Year’s Eve 2008, Hall and his Dexter co-star Jennifer Carpenter eloped in California. But by December 2010, Carpenter filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair reportedly remains on good terms.