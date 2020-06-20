Morgan Freeman Retiring From Acting?

While plenty of celebrities do end up retiring or permanently “quitting Hollywood,” it doesn’t happen nearly as much as the Enquirer seems to think it does. Last August, Gossip Cop called out the unreliable outlet for claiming that Julia Roberts was quitting Hollywood to save her marriage to Danny Moder. The spouses were also rumored to be adopting a child. The couple had allegedly “made a secret pact to scale back on work,” and raise another child because they “don’t have a huge amount in common except their kids.” But both Roberts and her cinematographer husband had separate projects they were working on, and Roberts had previously stated in no uncertain terms that she would not be having a fourth child.