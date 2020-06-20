Morgan Freeman Retiring From Acting?

Did Morgan Freeman quit Hollywood? One year ago today, Gossip Cop busted a tabloid for claiming the actor was retiring from acting. Today, the story is still completely false.
The National Enquirer reported last June that “health woes” and a “desire to escape” scrutiny had led Freeman to leave Hollywood for good. Freeman, a supposed source said, felt that it was “harder and harder to drag onto another film set.” His Bucket List co-star, Jack Nicholson, had allegedly encouraged Freeman to enter retirement: “he tells Morgan he owes it to himself to just enjoy life without feeling he has to work.” The tabloid insisted that the actor’s upcoming movie The Comeback Trail would be the final film of his long career.
This story was clearly untrue. A couple of years earlier, Freeman gave an interview on the Today show in which he said he was in excellent health at the age of 80 and did not intent to retire soon. Furthermore, Gossip Cop was told by Freeman’s spokesperson that the story was completely incorrect. The actor is not leaving Hollywood, either for his health or for any other reason.
The passing 12 months have proved how wrong the story’s claim was. Filming for The Comeback Trail concluded July of last year, at which point filming began for Coming 2 America, which Freeman is confirmed to have a role in. Freeman has still not announced any plans to retire, despite the frequent rumors that continue to fly around about it.
While plenty of celebrities do end up retiring or permanently “quitting Hollywood,” it doesn’t happen nearly as much as the Enquirer seems to think it does. Last August, Gossip Cop called out the unreliable outlet for claiming that Julia Roberts was quitting Hollywood to save her marriage to Danny Moder. The spouses were also rumored to be adopting a child. The couple had allegedly “made a secret pact to scale back on work,” and raise another child because they “don’t have a huge amount in common except their kids.” But both Roberts and her cinematographer husband had separate projects they were working on, and Roberts had previously stated in no uncertain terms that she would not be having a fourth child.
Just last month, the tabloid tried to claim that Steve Harvey was leaving Hollywood after his daytime talk show, Steve, got cancelled. “He’s been telling pals the Hollywood crowd just wasn’t for him,” the tabloid’s suspicious source said. “[His wife] Marjorie enjoyed the lifestyle and the sun, but it was never quite Steve’s taste.” In reality, however, Harvey appeared to take the loss of his show in stride. He actually rebooted it on Facebook Watch at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, not because he wanted to quit Los Angeles but simply because he has more projects currently going on there.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.