More Twins For Amal And George Clooney?

Not The Final Clooney Story

This was not the last time that Gossip Cop had to bust Star for bogus coverage of the Clooney family. In April, it claimed that COVID-19 had “put the romance back in their relationship,” which implies it was in need of repair in the first place. That very week, another disreputable magazine said the two were at each other's throats, so it looked like the tabloids were collectively hedging their bets.