More Health Scares For Ryan Seacrest According To Report

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to end its twenty-season run in 2021. The show left an indelible mark on reality TV and made its producer Ryan Seacrest loads of money in the process. Now that the show is ending, one tabloid reports the panic is causing Seacrest’s health to deteriorate. Gossip Cop has the story.
According to The National Enquirer, Seacrest is “reeling toward [an] early grave” now that he has “[lost] his cash cow.” Insiders told the tabloid that Seacrest is “spinning himself into a frenzy” over the program’s finale, and he’s “pulling his hair out about the potential loss of revenue.” The “workaholic” is now stuck “racking his brain trying to come up with something to replace it.”
The tabloid then claims his “workaholic tendencies have wrecked every relationship he’s been in.” Doctors who haven’t treated Seacrest are interviewed to discuss how working too hard could be detrimental. Seacrest may work himself to death trying to find his project.
Live! With Kelly and Ryan is on the air, and Seacrest appears to be doing just fine. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the American Idol host who said this story was “crazy.” KUWTK is hardly Seacrest’s only source of income. Seacrest discussed the ending of the reality show on Live! where he did not look frail at all.
“It’s an amazing run,” Seacrest said. He added, “a big thank you to the family.” He sounds proud of what he and the family were able to accomplish, not inconsolable or hopeless. This marks the end of an era for Seacrest professionally, but it’s not about to put him in an “early grave.’ The tabloid is flat out wrong.
For some reason, the Enquirer keeps targeted Seacrest’s health in numerous bogus stories. In addition to incorrectly saying he got married, the tabloid said he was going blind because of botox. Just a week later, it claimed he had an “incurable disease” that could mean the end of his career.
As we saw in this most recent article, none of the doctors interviewed had ever treated the radio host. Seacrest is a healthy man, which it feels weird to even need to clarify, who will continue to lead a successful even after Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends its illustrious run.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.