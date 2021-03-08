Montana Fishburne: The Truth About Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter

Laurence Fishburne is an Oscar-nominated actor who’s appeared in dozens of hit films, including Boyz n the Hood, The Matrix trilogy, two John Wick movies, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He also currently stars as Earl “Pops” Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish. But despite his prolific and high-profile career, less is known about the 59-year-old actor’s personal life. In fact, it may surprise you to learn that he has a strained relationship with one of his three children. Here’s everything you need to know about Laurence Fishburne’s 29-year-old daughter, Montana Fishburne.

Who Is Montana Fishburne?

Montana Fishburne was born on September 7, 1991. Her mother is Hajna O. Moss, Laurence Fishburne’s first wife, who was married to the Matrix star in the mid-1980s. Montana has two siblings, a 32-year old brother named Langston and a 13-year-old half-sister named Delilah.

While not much is known about Montana’s experiences growing up, she’s described her childhood as happy. “It was traditionally unconventional,” she said in a 2010 interview with Reuters. “I’ve had divorced parents since I was 2, and my dad was a really famous actor, so it was as conventional as it could be. We had the best of the best: private schools, traveling all over the world. I’ve had a happy life.”

Montana Fishburne Chose To Become A Porn Star

Montana Fishburne first made headlines back in 2010, when she announced her plan to become an actor in adult films (a.k.a. pornography). Just 19 years old at the time, she told People: “Being in an adult film is not a big deal to me. It’s something I always wanted to do. I have always been comfortable in my body and with my sexuality.”

The aspiring porn star also said she was inspired to get into the adult film biz by Kim Kardashian, whose 2007 sex tape garnered her instant attention.

“I’ve been aware of the industry for four years,” Montana explained to Reuters. “After I turned 18, I started to seriously think about the best way for me to enter (the business). I was impressed with Kim Kardashian’s success after her tape was released by Vivid and decided to call the company to see if I could arrange a meeting. I met with [founder and co-chairman] Steven Hirsch and convinced him that I knew what I wanted, and we planned my movie debut.”

Not long after her announcement, reports surfaced that Montana had been arrested for prostitution the year prior. She ended up being charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor to which she pleaded no contest. Montana was sentenced to two years of probation and 15 days in jail, which she managed to avoid by doing community service.

But Montana didn’t let her transgressions with the law get in the way of her ambitions. In fact, she admitted that becoming a porn star was something she had wanted to do for years. “I had a little passion inside me to do porn,” she told Us Weekly “I didn’t really want to tell too many people about it because I was afraid of their reactions when I was younger. I started thinking about it…when I was 16.”

Montana also said she knew she didn’t want to be a traditional actor like her dad. “I wasn’t really into mainstream acting,” she continued. “People would ask me, ‘Do you want to get into acting? Do you want to be an actress?’ and I would say, straight up, ‘No.’…I knew I wanted to do adult [films].”

According to reports, Montana left porn a few years later and became a dancer at a Texas strip club.

Montana And Laurence Fishburne’s Relationship Is Permanently Damaged

Unfortunately for Montana, following her porn star dreams led to a major rift in her relationship with her famous father. According to the adult film actress, the Mystic River star was not at all happy with his daughter’s career choice. “I’m not going to speak with you till you turn your life around.” He also told Montana she embarrassed him, especially since she used her real—and very well-known—last name.

“For him, it’s his reputation, because we are linked together…I understand that,” Montana told E! News. “It’s hard for any dad to see their daughter on tape like that. I understand, but at the same time I want him to understand that this is my dream.”

Montana Was Also Arrested For A DUI

Montana’s name was in the news once again when she was arrested for a DUI in 2017 and her embarrassing arrest video went viral the following year. She ended up going to rehab after the incident, and it appears as though she’s made some major changes to her life as a result. According to her Instagram account, Montana is currently working as a legal assistant and a fitness professor. We hope this means she’s patched things up with her dad!