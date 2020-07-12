Mo'Nique Replacing Nene Leakes On 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'?

Is Nene Leakes leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta and being replaced by Mo’Nique? A tabloid is claiming the outspoken and flamboyant cast member of the popular reality show may not return for the 13th season. Gossip Cop has investigated the story. Here’s what we found out.
According to a new article in Life & Style, supposed sources are alleging producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are not going to ask Nene Leakes to return. Leakes has been on the popular, yet controversial, reality show since the first season. Leakes did leave the show after the seventh season, but returned for the show’s tenth season. Leakes has been known to butt heads with several of the cast members on the show, most recently with Kenya Moore, leading to the speculation the television personality is not returning for the show’s 13th season.
An alleged source tells Life & Style, “The network is ready to shake things up. And everyone knows that there’s no shortage of suitable replacements in Atlanta.” The magazine contends comedian and Oscar-winner, Mo’Nique, is at the “top of the list” of possible successors. “She’s everything you could want in a Real Housewife. She’s controversial, opinionated, and she has no problem speaking her mind,” the supposed insider continues. The dubious insider adds, “Mo’Nique is a perfect choice; even Nene has said so in the past.”
Here’s what’s happening. It hasn’t been verified if Leakes will be returning for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Bravo did confirm she hasn't been fired. Also, Mo’Nique stated herself that she will not be replacing Leakes. The actress took to Instagram to shut down the rumors she’d be substituting Leakes. “Let me let it come straight from my mouth. No, my sweet babies, I am not doing ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and in my humble opinion, NeNe Leakes is irreplaceable. NeNe Leakes is The Real Housewives of Atlanta if you ask me, baby; that’s been 13 years. So no, I am not joining that cast. Though, I respect all of those sistas. They do what they do and I am not replacing NeNe Leakes,” the actress shared on her social media page.
Additionally, Life & Style hasn’t been trustworthy in the past when reporting on Leakes. In February 2018, we busted the tabloid for claiming Nene Leakes was rejected as a weight-loss spokesperson. The bogus story alleged no companies were interested in hiring Leakes even though she tried to “put on a few pounds” to get companies to invest in her. The story was highly insulting and also highly fabricated. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Leakes who denied the story.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.