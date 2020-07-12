Mo'Nique Replacing Nene Leakes On 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'?

Here’s what’s happening. It hasn’t been verified if Leakes will be returning for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Bravo did confirm she hasn't been fired. Also, Mo’Nique stated herself that she will not be replacing Leakes. The actress took to Instagram to shut down the rumors she’d be substituting Leakes. “Let me let it come straight from my mouth. No, my sweet babies, I am not doing ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and in my humble opinion, NeNe Leakes is irreplaceable. NeNe Leakes is The Real Housewives of Atlanta if you ask me, baby; that’s been 13 years. So no, I am not joining that cast. Though, I respect all of those sistas. They do what they do and I am not replacing NeNe Leakes,” the actress shared on her social media page.