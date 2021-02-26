Mission Impossible: 8 Delayed By Studio Due To Due To Bloated MI:7 Budget?

Tom Cruise had originally planned to shoot MI:7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back, but the news hit recently that this plan had been squashed. One tabloid reports Mi:7 was too expensive, forcing MI: 8 to be delayed. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘‘Mission’ Aborted!’

According to the National Enquirer, “ambitious Tom Cruise dared to shoot back-to-back Mission: Impossible movies, but the superstar’s plan” will only remain a dream. Sources say “the studio pulled the plug on the second flick after seeing the skyrocketing costs for the first.” The films “were days away from starting to film in 2020” before COVID-19 forced a delay, but Crusie “soldiered on.”

The production was plagued by “multiple delays,” and Cruise “was even caught on audio angrily ranting at the crew.” A spy said, “the movie was costing a huge amount of money to make, and the studio wants to make sure it’s a surefire hit before committing to another film.” The story concluded by saying Cruise is sweating because “he knows his whole career is riding on this.”

His Career Is Not Riding On This

It’s worth noting that Crusie is an executive producer on the Mission: Impossible films, so the decision to delay the eighth film would partially be up to him. Cruise is attached to multiple non-MI films, so it’s a huge exaggeration to say his career is riding on this one. Furthermore, this action series is a proven money-maker for Paramount, otherwise MI: 7 would never have been greenlit in the first place.

Simply Not True

Mission: Impossible 8 is being delayed, but the reasoning is more complicated than this tabloid lets on. The original plan had been to shoot the two films back-to-back, but this is, sigh, impossible because Cruise has promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. Its release has been delayed due to COVID-19, changing the actor’s schedule drastically. Mission: Impossible 8 will likely begin once Cruise’s press tour is over.

Other Bogus Cruise Stories

The Enquirer is under the impression that Cruise’s career is somehow in trouble. He’s still one of Hollywood’s bankable stars ever. We’ve busted numerous stories about Cruise trying to work with different actors for a career boost, but his career doesn’t really need boosting. This very tabloid claimed he was trying to work with Reese Witherspoon, but that collaboration never happened.

This tabloid also claimed Nicole Kidman was trying to pry her kids away from Scientology, but a rep for Kidman told Gossip Cop on the record there was “no truth” to that story. We also busted an inane story about a Cher tell-all that would’ve included details of a supposed affair she had with Cruise, but nobody knows what will be in Cher’s yet-to-be-released memoir. It was just a standard “tell-all story” about what could be revealed.

Clearly, this tabloid has no legitimate insight into Cruise’s life or career. The described delay is totally false, as Cruise simply needs to promote another blockbuster before he can film MI: 8.

