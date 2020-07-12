Miranda Lambert’s Husband's Unhappy In Marriage?

Miranda Lambert’s marriage to Brendan McLoughlin is constantly doubted by the tabloids. Despite what these unreliable outlets claim, the country singer is still happily married to the former NYPD officer. Last year, Gossip Cop busted one story in particular that alleged Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage was on the rocks. Looking back on the bogus piece, it’s evident this tabloid had nothing better to do than pick at the country star and her personal life.
365 days ago, Gossip Cop reported that the National Enquirer asserted Miranda Lambert and Brendan’s marriage was in trouble. The reason being was because McLoughlin's family didn't agree with "his whole life being turned upside down" since he married the country singer. The paper added Lambert was spotted “nursing” drinks alone in New York City while her husband was across town “with a bevy of babes in a Manhattan bar." Who were these “babes” the tabloid was referring too? The outlet didn’t have any proof that McLoughlin was entertaining other women which immediately raised a red flag for us.
An alleged source told the magazine, "He came from a very macho profession and culture to a situation where he has no say in his own life because everything is controlled by Miranda and her money and her celebrity. He's been sucked into her vortex." The story continued that Lambert and McLoughlin had some "rocky moments," including "boozy fights" and giving each other the "silent treatment.” Once again, the outlet raised more questions than answers. What was the cause of these alleged “boozy fights?” Why would McLoughlin feel as if he’d been “sucked into her vortex?”
We took upon ourselves to get to the bottom of this suspicious story. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to Lambert who assured us there wasn’t any truth to the tale and the spouses were, and still is, very happy together. Plus, the outlet’s timing couldn’t have been worse. Before this story came out, Lambert and McLoughlin were spotted out looking madly in love and enjoying their time together.
This also wouldn’t be the first phony piece we’ve corrected about Lambert’s marriage to McLoughlin. A month before this article came out, we busted the Enquirer for falsely claiming Miranda Lambert had a baby to save her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin. The ridiculous and insulting story asserted the couple's marriage was on shaky ground and Lambert hoped by having a baby it would help “rekindle” their romance. This wasn’t true. Gossip Cop proved the couple were just fine and also, Lambert was never pregnant.
In May 2019, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid for alleging Lambert and McLoughlin were getting a divorce after being married for 122 days. Clearly, the magazine’s lies about the couple have gone on for quite a while. The outlet maintained Lambert told friends marrying McLoughlin was "the biggest mistake of her life," however, this couldn't have been further from the truth. Gossip Cop investigated the absurd story and found it was completely made-up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.