Miranda Lambert ‘Warning’ Friends Not To Attend Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding?

Has Miranda Lambert banned her friends from attending Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s wedding? That’s what one tabloid’s story alleges. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and can clear some things up.

Lambert Bitter Over Shelton’s Wedding Plans?

In an article titled “Miranda: It’s Blake Or Me!,” the National Enquirer reported that Lambert is warning her friends to steer clear of Shelton and Stefani’s wedding. The publication insists that Lambert is prepared to cut off anyone that attends the ceremony.

Lambert has been bitter towards Shelton since he allegedly left her for Stefani, the article insists. The tabloid claims the singer frequently makes derogatory comments about Stefani, and is convinced that the couple’s Hollywood wedding is proof that Shelton has “lost his roots.”

Lambert Still In Love With Shelton?

Is it true that Lambert is striking names off Shelton and Stefani’s guest list? Given what we know, it’s extremely unlikely.

First of all, the article’s supposed “inside source” is fishy at best. The insider makes many inflammatory claims towards all three of the celebrities, like calling Lambert a “Nashville man-eater” and dragging Stefani’s cosmetic surgeries into the story. The insider also makes a bizarre comment that Shelton likely wouldn’t receive “half the RSVPs he expected.” The assumption that half of Shelton’s guest list could be under Lambert’s thumb is just plain strange. These details make it clear the tabloid isn’t talking to any friend of the singers.

Additionally, there’s no reason to assume Lambert is so hung up on Shelton that she’d sabotage his wedding. Lambert and Shelton have been divorced for nearly six years now. Furthermore, she’s been married to her husband Brendan McLoughlin for two years. Lambert even spoke fondly of Shelton in a recent interview. It’s unreasonable to assume that Lambert has spent all this time harboring romantic feelings for Shelton that are so strong that she would try to ruin his and Stefani’s big day.

The Tabloids Love To Talk About The Trio

Besides, the National Enquirer shouldn’t be trusted when it comes to Shelton and Stefani’s relationship with Lambert. The tabloid loves to depict Lambert as a jealous ex-wife out to get Shelton and Stefani. Not long ago, the magazine reported that Lambert was pregnant with a “revenge baby” to upset Shelton and Stefani, a ridiculous claim that Gossip Cop proved false. The tabloid also published an article claiming Stefani and Lambert were feuding over who had better jewelry, which Gossip Cop debunked as well. By all reports, Lambert and Shelton appear to live very separate lives and do not interfere with one another’s happiness.

