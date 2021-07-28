Miranda Lambert Wants ‘Revenge’ After Blake Shelton ‘Deliberately Sabotaged’ Her Comeback Tour?

Long before he wed Gwen Stefani earlier this month, Blake Shelton was married to country singer Miranda Lambert. Even though they both have moved on and married different people, one tabloid is accusing Lambert of exacting revenge on her ex-husband. Gossip Cop investigates what that really means.

Did Shelton’s Wedding Overshadow Lambert’s Tour?

The National Enquirer boldy says that Lambert was convinced Shelton purposefully chose to get married the first week in July because it overshadowed her comeback tour. “It’s been six years since Miranda and Blake divorced, but she still believes almost anything Blake does in public may be a ploy to stick it to her. Her friends tell her it’s just coincidence, but Miranda’s animosity toward Blake runs so red-hot she refuses to believe it!” an unnamed insider tells the outlet.

Since her divorce, Lambert married retired NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, and the publication says that the singer will use him to exact her revenge against Shelton. “Miranda is going to have Brendan come out on stage and show him off. She wants to show her fans that she’s found true happiness after Blake,” the insider says before spilling that Lambert “STILL isn’t over the way they broke up! She’s still angry at Blake, and the timing of his wedding to Gwen set her off again. She’s sure to take a couple of on-stage potshots at him between tunes.”

The source went on to list other ways Lambert plans to stick it to Shelton on her tour. “She’s even written a couple of songs that deal with betrayal and is planning to debut them during the shows! And you better believe Miranda has circled the two concert dates she’s playing in Blake’s native Oklahoma in August to really send him some stern messages from the stage!” the source spills. “Blake knows Miranda can lay a heavy hammer down when it comes to him, but he’s just going to ignore it.”

Should Blake Shelton Be Worried?

This story doesn’t make sense. Fans already bought tickets to her show before Shelton got married to Stefani. It’s not like a bunch of fans canceled and asked for their money back once they found out The Voice coach got married. Shelton and Lambert’s divorce was messy, but a wedding date has nothing to do with the tour.

It’s safe to say that the Enquirer is obsessed with making up stories about Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. After the “God’s Country” singer proposed to Stefani, the outlet ran a story claiming Lambert was convinced their marriage would be a total disaster. Then, she allegedly told their mutual friends not to attend the wedding out of pettiness. After that, she was “hounding” her ex-husband over their divorce settlement to ruin his nuptials. If you ask Gossip Cop, it sounds like the magazine is more obsessed with Shelton getting married than Lambert is.

