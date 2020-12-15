Miranda Lambert Saved Marriage With Pregnancy?

Miranda Lambert's Happy Marriage

There were so many things wrong with this story, Gossip Cop didn’t know where to begin. First, to insult someone by calling them ‘hefty” and “bloated” but then trying to attribute it to pregnancy is just vindictive and poor journalism. Second, Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Lambert’s marriage to McLoughlin was in any trouble several times. Additionally, as we stated, Lambert wasn’t pregnant, and to assume she purposely got pregnant to save her marriage is ridiculous and absurd. Over a year later and it's apparent that the country star was never pregnant and still isn't.