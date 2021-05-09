Miranda Lambert Putting Off Pregnancy To Restart Career?

Is Miranda Lambert putting her dreams of starting a family aside to work on her career? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Miranda Lambert’s Family Plans ‘Put On Ice’?

According to a recent edition of Star, Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were trying to get pregnant during quarantine. But now that restrictions are slowly being lifted and Lambert is performing again, those plans have been put on the backburner.

An “industry insider” spills to the tabloid, “Miranda and Brendan wanted nature to take its course, but it didn’t happen for them.” Furthermore, “workaholic Miranda” is throwing herself into performing. The insider explains, “She lives for the stage and wants to get a tour under her belt before she and Brendan revisit starting a family.” In the meantime, the couple is considering other options of starting a family like IVF.

Additionally, Lambert loves being a stepmother to McLoughlin’s 2-year-old son from a previous relationship. The insider concludes by saying, “Miranda’s maternal instinct is strong, but so is her career drive.” Lambert begins touring again in July, but who knows what the future holds for her and McLoughlin’s family plans?

Lambert And McLoughlin ‘Press Pause’ On Baby Plans?

So, is it true that Miranda Lambert is prioritizing her career over her dreams of starting a family? Not exactly. While it’s true that Lambert’s career isn’t slowing down, it most likely isn’t taking precedence over any baby plans. The singer has made no comments about trying to get pregnant, and the tabloid’s claims are complete speculation.

Besides, this is a clear attempt for the tabloids to cover their tracks. The tabloids have been unstoppable the last year claiming that Lambert was pregnant. Life & Style reported last year that Lambert had a “baby on board.” Gossip Cop debunked the claim then, but the lies surely didn’t stop there. The magazine took a stab at the story again, once again shouting that Lambert was celebrating her first pregnancy. The National Enquirer also put its own twist on the story, reporting that Lambert was having a “revenge baby” to upset her ex-husband.

Clearly, this latest article is the tabloids’ way of covering their tracks. The magazine wants you to believe that surely, all those reports were simply mistaken and Lambert really does want to have a baby, but she’s just putting those plans on hold. It puts a real wrench in baby rumors when Lambert has been seen performing and focusing on her career. That being said, none of these reports are true, and magazines don’t have some magic insight into Lambert’s personal life.

