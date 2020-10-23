Miranda Lambert Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Dog Waylon

How Miranda Lambert Rescued Waylon

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shares the story of how she found him and what he meant to her. "Today I lost one of my best friends," she writes. "My old pal Waylon. I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008. They were abandoned, starving, and freezing nearly to death ... I took them straight to the vet and she told me that the little boy was not doing too well (malnourished and dehydrated) because whatever they had found to eat while they were homeless, he always let her eat first. He did that nearly his whole life. She said he probably wouldn’t make it but he did. For almost 13 years."