Miranda Lambert living 'Seperate Life' From Husband Brendan McLoughlin

We’re not sure why the tabloids like to pick at Lambert’s personal life with these inaccurate and bogus stories, but Gossip Cop didn’t hesitate to bust this phony tale. At the time, we checked in with a source close to Lambert who called the story, “flat-out stupid” and that the singer and her husband were very happy together. And the same can be said a year later. Though the country star has been private about her marriage, Lambert has shared plenty of adorable photos on her social media page of the two. Also, this isn’t the only story we’ve corrected about Lambert and her marriage.