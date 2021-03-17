Miranda Lambert, Husband Brendan McLoughlin ‘Spending Time Apart’?

Earlier this month, a tabloid claimed that Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were “spending time apart.” Gossip Cop held off on looking into the suspicious tale. Now, we’re ready to investigate the story and set the record straight.

Miranda Lambert Needs Space From Brendan McLoughlin?

According to OK!, Lambert and McLoughlin had become too close for comfort and the singer was itching for some alone time. The country singer is currently preparing for her first concert in over a year in Texas in April, but a supposed pal tattled that Lambert is asking her husband to stay behind. The insider revealed that the singer told McLoughlin that “he shouldn’t come because it will be all work and no play. But she really wants to get away from him for a while.”

The magazine notes that after the two’s recent road trip together, “Miranda is desperate for some space,” adding that the duo also spent the majority of 2020 cooped up in their Airstream. “In fact, she’s hoping she’ll book some more gigs soon,” concluded the tipster.

Gossip Cop Has Heard This Before

Gossip Cop can correct this bogus report. Nothing about the story is remotely true or even original. The outlet’s account is just a recycled narrative we busted last month from the National Enquirer. The Enquirer had also argued that Miranda Lambert “desperately” wanted some alone time away from Brendan McLoughlin after their Airstream was involved in an accident. Additionally, the tabloid claimed that Lambert was using her impending concerts in April as an “escape” from her husband. Gossip Cop debunked the phony tale when it came out and explained that Lambert isn’t having any issues with her husband.

The Truth Behind Miranda Lambert’s Marriage

In fact, McLoughlin just praised his wife on Instagram after she won her third Grammy for Best Country Album. “Last night you continue to show the world how being true to yourself rewards you. Watching this album go from being just a thought to celebrating your Grammy victory was magical. I cannot wait to be a part of the future magic you create,” the retired police officer wrote in the caption, proving the allegations about their relationship wrong.

The Tabloid Is Too Untrustworthy

Since Lambert and McLoughlin secretly tied the knot in 2019, the tabloids have scrutinized the couple’s relationship with lies and phony tales. For instance, last year, OK! alleged that Brendan McLoughlin had a hard time adjusting to the country life — which Gossip Cop debunked at the time. Before that, the magazine asserted that Lambert had secretly married her ex-boyfriend, Evan Felker, and was pregnant with his child. Gossip Cop dismissed the incorrect article at the time. Not only is the tabloid unreliable, but it also doesn’t have real insight into the singer’s life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Ashley Graham Normalizes Armpit Hair In Stunning Instagram Photo

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

Royal Baby Boom? Report Says Princess Beatrice And Kate Middleton Also Are Pregnant After Princess Eugenie Gave Birth Last Month

Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Iced Out’ Of Hoda Kotb’s Wedding Party?