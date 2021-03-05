Miranda Lambert Having ‘Revenge Baby’ To Upset Blake Shelton?

Last year, a tabloid had claimed that Miranda Lambert was having a baby to get back at her ex-husband, Blake Shelton. Gossip Cop suspected something was afoot with this story at the time. Now that year has gone by, we’re looking back on the tale.

Miranda’s Ultimate Revenge Against Blake

In 2020, the National Enquirer reported that Lambert was expecting a baby with her current husband, Brendan McLoughlin — in a move of sweet revenge against Shelton. The paper stated that Lambert and Shelton, who were married from 2011-2015, split because Shelton didn’t want children, which Lambert saw as a deal-breaker. An insider spilled that Lambert’s changed her mind on having children after witnessing McLoughlin being a good father to his son from a previous relationship.

The source continued that “nobody gave Miranda and Brendan much of a chance” and that Shelton believed his ex-wife rushed to marry McLoughlin just to beat Shelton and Gwen Stefani to the altar. The tipster added that McLoughlin’s son, named Landon, was the saving grace for his marriage to Lambert. The paper writes that after Lambert had been “stewing” over her breakup from Shelton, but she “learned that her own happiness is the best revenge.”

So Where Is This ‘Revenge Baby?’

Look, we get that divorces can be messy. However, the idea that Miranda Lambert would deliberately get pregnant just to one-up Blake Shelton is too bizarre to believe. Following Lambert and Shelton’s divorce, Lambert has moved on with her life and found love again, as has Shelton. At the time, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation, who assured us that the report wasn’t true. Additionally, Lambert never once announced that she was pregnant last year, and if she were, the baby would’ve been born by now.

The Truth About Miranda Lambert’s Personal Life

That doesn’t mean the country singer isn’t looking to have children. In 2019, a more reputable outlet, ET, reported that Lambert does want children with Brendan McLoughlin. With that being said, we’re quite sure when the time does come, Lambert will share the news. We also don’t think “revenge” will play a role in the decision.

This wasn’t the first time Gossip Cop corrected a report from the Enquirer about Lambert, either. In 2019, the paper was busted by us for claiming Lambert had a baby to save her marriage. In 2020, the outlet was dismissed by us when it purported Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage was on the rocks. Obviously it wasn’t, as they are still happily married. Trusting this tabloid is simply a mistake.

