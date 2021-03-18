Miranda Lambert Celebrating First Pregnancy?

Is Miranda Lambert celebrating her first pregnancy? A tabloid reported last August that the country singer was expecting a baby girl with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin. Gossip Cop investigated the claim and can report back.

Miranda Lambert Expecting Baby Girl?

Life & Style reports on the pregnancy in a story entitled “A Baby for Miranda!” The magazine cites a certain late-July Instagram post as the cause for speculation. After topping the Billboard charts last summer with her song “Bluebird,” the singer took to Instagram, sharing the excitement. The publication asserts that the post wasn’t only celebrating the song’s success, but also the fulfillment of “her mommy dreams.”

The article quotes extensively from an insider, claiming that the then-newlyweds took a road trip to celebrate the news. It goes on, insisting that Lambert has always dreamed of having a child. It maintains that she is getting a taste for parenting with her young stepson, and “can’t wait to give him a sister.”

Lambert-McLoughlin Family Adding Another Member?

The article provides a brief quotation from Lambert herself. “I’m starting to set a new set of goals for myself,” Lambert said publicly back at the 2019 CMAs. In the full quote, Lambert goes on to say she would like to give her voice-over to an animated film or write for a Broadway play. The article instead speculates that the singer was actually alluding to her future parenting plans.

While it’s true that Lambert did say she would like to focus more on her personal life, she hasn’t made any mention of plans to have children. In the months following the article’s publication, there has been no further indication that Lambert is expecting.

On the contrary, it seems that Lambert has been focused on her career, and took home the Grammy for Best Country Album last weekend. At the show, she stunned in a shimmering silver dress. Noticeably, she did not appear nine months pregnant as the article would suggest. It seems that Lambert really was simply celebrating the success of her song in that original Instagram post, just as she claimed.

This is not the first time Life & Style has fabricated a pregnancy story. Last year Gossip Cop debunked the magazine’s claim that Jennifer Lawrence and her new husband were expecting. Their baby also never seemed to come, unsurprisingly. In the months following, the magazine published a story alleging that George and Amal Clooney were having a baby to save their marriage. Gossip Cop also proved this story to be totally false. This is not even the first instance of the publication claiming Miranda Lambert is pregnant, which Gossip Cop reported on before, making it easy to dismiss this claim as false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kaleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed To Los Angeles To Confront Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Dove Cameron’s Shirtless Outtakes Look Even Better Than The Final Product