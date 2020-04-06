Truth About Miranda Lambert Feuding With Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for almost five years. Since their split, the two moved on and are in happy relationships with other people. Lambert married NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019 and Shelton has been in a relationship with Gwen Stefani since September 2015. This hasn’t stopped the tabloids from publishing lots of false stories about the former spouses feuding. These are a few times Gossip Cop has debunked these bogus reports.

In April 2019, HollywoodLife published a story that purported Lambert was “petty” towards Stefani and Sheldon during a performance at the ACM Awards. The site alleged Stefani and Shelton felt Lambert was being disrespectful while performing her song “Little Red Wagon”. Lambert changed a lyric from, “I live in Oklahoma” to “Get the hell out of Oklahoma”, which is Sheldon’s home state. A source claimed Stefani was “embarrassed” by the supposed “jab.” Gossip Cop cleared up the dramatic tale. Lambert had being changing that lyric for years, long before the award show and it turns out, Stefani and Shelton not in the audience during the performance, to avoid being filmed.

However, the false stories continued. In August 2019 Gossip Cop debunked a story by, OK! claiming Lambert did not want to perform a concert after learning Sheldon would also be there. Lambert was asked to join country music legend George Strait on stage but a “supposed” source told the outlet that when she learned her ex-husband would be performing too, she backed out. Lambert was on tour at the time and had her own show the day before this in Alberta, Canada, making it next-to-impossible for the singer to make it in to perform with Strait, who was in Boston.

In November 2019, The National Enquirer was debunked by Gossip Cop for alleging Lambert “blasted” Stefani’s wardrobe at the Country Music Academy Awards that year. The outlet said Lambert spent time taking “potshots” at Stefani during the ceremony. While it’s unlikely Lambert and Stefani would ever be close friends, there was no proof that Lambert was bad-mouthing the No Doubt singer at the event.

That didn’t stop the publication from claiming there was a feud between Lambert and Stefani again in January 2020. This time, the Enquirer said Stefani and Lambert were battling over who wore the best jewelry. A “so-called” source told the magazine the country singer “secretly adores” Stefani’s jewelry style and was looking to “outshine” her. The only truth to this narrative was that both women wear jewelry. As for Lambert trying to “out-do” the “Sweet Escape” singer, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who dismissed the whole story.

The same outlet was busted by us again yet again just last month when it claimed Lambert was having a baby to get revenge on Shelton. The ridiculous story claimed the singer was having her first child with McLoughlin to get at Shelton because their marriage ended due to Shelton not wanting children. The idea of a “revenge baby” was very far-fetched, to say the least, but Gossip Cop also checked with a trusted source close to the situation who assured us there was no truth to the story. It seems this particular tabloid just can’t let it go.