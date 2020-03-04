Miranda Lambert Having Baby To Get Revenge On Blake Shelton?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Miranda Lambert is not having a baby to spite her ex Blake Shelton, despite what a recent tabloid report claims. The whole story is completely made-up. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to the National Enquirer, Lambert is expecting a child with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in a move of “sweet revenge on her ex Blake.” According to a mysterious “source,” Lambert and Shelton’s marriage ended because Shelton didn’t want kids. “Miranda saw that as a deal-breaker in their marriage,” the suspicious tipster says. “But seeing how great a father Brendan is has convinced her that he should be her baby’s daddy.” McLoughlin has a 15-month-old son from a previous relationship.

The supposed source continues, “Nobody gave Miranda and Brendan much of a chance” and that Shelton believed Lambert “had married just to beat him and Gwen [Stefani] to the altar.” McLoughlin’s son, Landon, has allegedly been the “saving grace” for Lambert’s marriage. After “stewing” over her breakup with Shelton for a long time, the questionable source finishes, “she’s learned that her own happiness is the best revenge.”

Nothing about this absurd story is remotely true. The premise doesn’t make any sense: If Shelton wasn’t interested in having kids with Lambert, how would having one with someone else be a good “revenge” against him? Moreover, Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to the situation, who was not able to speak on the record, but who confirmed for us that the story is complete fiction. Lambert is also currently on her Wildcard tour, which is set to end in May. It seems highly unlikely that Lambert would want to be on tour while several months pregnant.

Why are tabloids so fixated on the idea of “revenge babies?” Is this a thing that really happens outside of the gossip industry’s ridiculous fantasies? Gossip Cop has had to bust a surprising number of stories like this one in the past. In April 2019, the Enquirer ran a story insisting that Miranda Kerr had gotten pregnant to get revenge on her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, following his engagement to Katy Perry. The story was absurd: Kerr was indeed pregnant, but she already had a previous child with her second husband, and she and Bloom are on good terms.

Recently, NW has also been quite fond of pushing these ridiculous stories. Gossip Cop has debunked many in just the past few months. The tabloid claimed in October that Kylie Jenner was having a baby with Tyga to get back at Travis Scott. In early February of this year, it was Miley Cyrus getting pregnant with Cody Simpson’s baby to get revenge on Liam Hemsworth. Even more recently, the magazine imagined that Angelina Jolie was adopting again to spite Brad Pitt, who was supposedly having a baby with Jennifer Aniston. Nothing about any of these stories, of course, was remotely factual.