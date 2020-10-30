Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore Reportedly Causing 'This Is Us' Production Problems Due To COVID-19 Protocols

One report says that Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are the source of production problems on the fifth season of their hit show This Is Us. The rumor says that the program has struggled to film thanks to some non-scripted drama. Here’s what’s going on.
Several weeks ago, OK! wrote that the "This Is Us Filming [Is] In Limbo" thanks to two members of the cast. The magazine noted that while a fair amount of shows were being outright canceled or indefinitely delayed, the cast and crew of This Is Us were eager to get a jumpstart on their fifth season until Moore and Ventimiglia threw a wrench into the works.
According to an insider on the show, the stars weren't "satisfied with the precautions and wacky protocols being put into place" and caused everything to come to a screeching halt. "They refuse to work opposite rubber dolls or bring in their significant others to be body doubles in loves scenes like the soap operas are doing," the snitch said.
The source also noted that the show was supposed to start filming at the beginning of September. "It's a big mess, and the only solutions they're offering are pretty ridiculous,” they conclude. “No one has confidence this show can get back into production anytime soon."
In reality, the show actually planned to begin filming on September 24. As Deadline reported, This Is Us got started right on time and according to a schedule that had been set out from previous discussions between the network and the program’s producers. These discussions occurred before this piece of gossip was printed, meaning the tabloid’s insider obviously wasn’t all that inside.
Besides, none of the cast put up a fight or anything with the precautions, and it’s reckless to accuse two actors of fighting against the safety of their fellow cast and crew members. Milo Ventimiglia has consistently worn a mask and advocated for his followers to do so as well. Any of his recent photos feature him with a facemask.
Mandy Moore, on the other hand, might be the most attentive person when it comes to staying safe considering the fact that she just announced her pregnancy last week. Of course, we aren’t surprised that the tabloids had no clue about that either, but that’s beside the point. Moore is definitely in favor of what protocols are necessary to keep her and her baby safe. The fictional couple is united in their coronavirus concerns.
After all, these are professional actors. They’ve had to do a lot sillier things than whatever the tabloid thinks they’re going to do on the show. Given that the two-hour premiere has already aired, we’re confident in our dismissal of whatever OK! claims is happening with the program. Judging by what we've seen from the set, the cast is getting along just fine with their protocols.
The only snafu that could possibly be related to the show is Justin Hartley hurting himself while in quarantine, and that obviously didn’t hold back filming. Ultimately, this just looks like another hit piece from OK! in its ongoing distaste for the actress. It tried to make her look like she was sworn enemies with Jessica Simpson last year. Prior to that, it painted her as a willing conspirator in a bizarre plot to fake a relationship with Ventimiglia.
We’re not sure what Moore could have possibly done to inspire years of nasty and bogus gossip, but at least we know just how little the tabloid cares about being accurate or, at the very least, non-insulting. Like we said, it’s kind of a scummy move to paint two people serious about the pandemic as petulant divas. Even if some protocols and practices seem silly from the outside, it’s just plain cruel to poke fun at anyone trying to ensure their team’s safety.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.