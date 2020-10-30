Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore Reportedly Causing 'This Is Us' Production Problems Due To COVID-19 Protocols

We’re not sure what Moore could have possibly done to inspire years of nasty and bogus gossip, but at least we know just how little the tabloid cares about being accurate or, at the very least, non-insulting. Like we said, it’s kind of a scummy move to paint two people serious about the pandemic as petulant divas. Even if some protocols and practices seem silly from the outside, it’s just plain cruel to poke fun at anyone trying to ensure their team’s safety.