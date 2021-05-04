The Net Worth Of Every ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Cast Member

We all know by now that much of what we see on reality TV is hardly real, but when it comes to Million Dollar Listing New York, the lavish lives of the cast members are anything but phony. Between real estate transactions, TV salaries, and the lucrative deals that come with being a Bravolebrity, each of the agents we see on screen is living quite comfortably. For instance, one look at Ryan Serhant’s net worth might have you running to the nearest school to get a real estate license.

Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York premieres on May 6. To gear up for the drama (and drool-worthy luxury apartments), check out the net worths of every cast member in the series’ history.

Kristen Jordan

Kristen Jordan will make her debut in May as the first female agent on the series’ franchise. According to her website, she’s brokered more than a half-billion dollars in sales “for Fortune 500 executives, Oscar-winning actors, and mega-influencers.”

Her net worth remains undetermined, but it’s safe to say that Jordan can hold her own among fellow MDLNY agents. Based on her brag that she recently oversaw $100 million in new development sales, she’d be sitting on $3 million in commission for those deals alone.

It helps that her husband is a major mover and shaker in the real estate world. According to his LinkedIn bio, Stefano Farsura is a managing partner of Colonnade Group. The real estate development group boasts over $2 billion worth of investments.

Tyler Whitman

Southern transplant Tyler Whitman joined the cast of MDLNY last season, injecting fresh blood into a cast of seasoned real estate agents. And even though his current net worth is estimated to be $3 million tops, the sky’s the limit for him.

There’s something refreshing about the University of Alabama alum’s story. Whether it’s his history of working grunt jobs to survive in the big city or his amazing 200-pound weight loss, he’s a go-getter in every facet of his life. Whitman has a young and hungry ambition that jaded castmates just don’t possess.

He currently manages his own team at Triplemint, a young, New York-based residential brokerage. And while it’s true that Covid has had an impact on even the most successful agents in the game, Whitman appears to be hanging in there. Check out the closings he logged in the Hamptons during a single week in March:

Michael Lorber

We are still mourning the loss of Michael Lorber. No, he’s not dead—he’s currently a Senior Vice President at Douglas Elliman, New York’s leading real estate company. But his awkward, goofy persona wasn’t a fit for Million Dollar Listing New York, and he exited the show after its first season.

Lorber is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million, but it’s possibly much higher. After all, his father, Howard Lorber, is the CEO of the publicly traded Vector Group, Chairman of Douglas Elliman (natch), and Chairman of hot dog company Nathan’s Famous.

If he can fill his dad’s shoes one day, he could easily be worth as much as everyone on this list combined.

Steve Gold

Steve Gold joined MDLNY in 2017, and people everywhere are grateful that this easy-on-the-eyes agent is returning for his fourth consecutive season.

The 36-year-old former model is the founder of The Gold Group at Corcoran, where he specializes in new developments. He’s also a burgeoning hotelier. In fall 2021 he will debut The Aurum, a boutique hotel in the picturesque Catskills region of New York.

His net worth is valued to be $10 million. It’s an entirely believable estimate for someone whose listings include a $29.5 million penthouse in NYC’s trendy Hudson Yards development.

Luis D. Ortiz

(Bravo)

Luis D. Ortiz has come a long way from his Season 2 debut when he Photoshopped listing photos to lure unsuspecting buyers. The skate rat-turned-janitor-turned filmmaker is currently an associate broker at Douglas Elliman, where he’s selling multi-million dollar condos and renting apartments for $8,000 a month.

Ortiz lists Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Lee among his celebrity clients. His net worth is apparently $16 million, and he lives as extravagantly as the clients he serves. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ortiz was shelling out $7,000 a month for his NYC apartment in 2014. However, guesstimating a ballpark figure is tough work, as he rarely shares info on his social media accounts.

Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant has taken full advantage of his Bravolebrity status, and it’s paid off handsomely. The SERHANT. CEO has been a cast member of MDLNY for all nine seasons; he also starred in his own spin-off Sell it Like Serhant.

As a real estate professional, his year-old eponymous company has already made some major deals. They include a $33 million Miami penthouse and $69 million Manhattan home. He also launched a self-titled real estate course in 2019, which generated more than $100,000 in sales a day during its first three weeks of release.

Serhant is estimated to have a net worth of $30 million. He currently lives in a $7.6 million Brooklyn townhouse with his wife Emilia and their 2-year-old daughter Zena.

Fredrik Eklund

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Fredrik Eklund has a lot in common with Serhant. Both are the only two cast members who’ve appeared on all nine seasons of MDLNY. Both are also said to have a net worth of $30 million.

Did you also know the two were actors before their reality TV gigs? However, their genres were quite different. While Serhant was briefly on “As the World Turns,” Eklund was a gay porn star back in his native Sweden.

“I’ve always been open about it. I wrote a book about it in Sweden, and it’s part of who I am,” he told HuffPost in 2015. “I never try to hide it. I’ve always been very neutral to it. I can laugh at myself for doing that.”

“Has it hurt my business?” he continued. “Never.”

Eklund isn’t kidding. To date, his team has closed on more than $15 billion in residential sales. His most recent listing is a Manhattan residence that can be yours for just $46.5 million: