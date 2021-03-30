Does Millie Bobby Brown Have A Boyfriend? All About The ‘Stranger Things’ Star’s Love Life

It’s wild to think about how long we’ve known Millie Bobby Brown. It feels like audiences were introduced to the then 12-year-old on Stranger Things star just yesterday. Now, she’s 17 and the world is inquiring about her love life.

Brown is still too young for a long and complicated dating history, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t experienced puppy love. Check out the list of Millie Bobby Brown’s past boyfriends and find out if she is dating anyone currently.

Brown’s first public relationship was to pop singer and social media personality Jacob Sartorius. Internet detectives discovered the two exchanging likes on each other’s social media accounts back in 2017. By year’s end, they went public with the relationship.

The couple didn’t hold back, either. They gushed over each other on Twitter and Instagram, often posting sweet messages and pics. They even celebrated New Year’s Eve together with Brown’s family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Unfortunately, very little evidence of their love remains online. On July 31, 2018, the darling young pair announced they had split. With the exception of the occasional cryptic tweet, their social media accounts have been scrubbed of love notes and couple selfies.

“The decision w mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends,” Sartorius wrote in an Instagram story.

Brown concurred, posting, “The decision with Jacob and i was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.”

By January 2020, word spread that Brown was seeing Wigan Warriors rugby player Joseph Robinson. The couple made it official when Robinson posted a couple’s pic on Snapchat that was captioned, “Ly x” (translation for Boomers: “love you.”)

There were a few clues about relationship status prior to the post. Two months earlier, Robinson’s father posted a pic of the two enjoying a meal in the Maldives. Brown also once posted a pic in which she wore a Wigan Warriors jersey.

Alas, the couple parted ways after eight months. In August 2020, an insider revealed details of the break-up to The Sun.

“They were very full on and happy to show it on social media, but it seems as though things have just run their course,” said the source. “They’re both flying in their careers at the moment. Millie has become a huge star overnight and Joseph’s rugby career is really on the rise, so perhaps it just wasn’t the time for them to have a romance. Of course they’re both still very young, so no doubt there’s lots ahead for both of them.”

No, Millie And Finn Wolfhard Are Not Dating In Real Life

Many of Brown’s Stranger Things co-stars are guys her age, so it’s no surprise that fans suspect she’s dated some of them. One rumor is that she and Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers) were an item. But in March 2020, Schnapp redirected fans’ attention to his co-star, Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler).

It began when an Instagram user asked followers to “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.” Schnapp promptly posted Brown and Wolfhard’s user names without comment.

Naturally, the internet went wild and the remark received over 8,000 likes. That doesn’t necessarily make things true! Neither Brown nor Wolfhard commented on the matter, but it is generally believed that this “couple” is only the product of wishful thinking.

In 2021, Millie Bobby Brown Appears To Be Single

As of 2021, it looks like Brown is without a boyfriend. She hasn’t spoken of a significant other since her break-up with Robinson. And on Valentine’s Day of this year, she wrote a love note to one person: herself.

Perhaps Brown is too focused on her career to make time for romantic relationships. As of January, the fourth season of Stranger Things was still in production. And she is starring in the new film, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Brown also just released her second collaboration with Converse All-Stars. The Millie by You collection features 11 customizable high tops with illustrations that represent female solidarity.

It’s a fitting theme for the young actress. “Having this collection coming out now is perfect timing,” said Brown. “Equality and empowerment mean a lot to me. Converse has always given me a voice to talk about things that are important to me.”