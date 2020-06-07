Millie Bobby Brown Accused Of Being A 'Brat' Over Treatment Of Fans

In our search to find evidence that Millie Bobby Brown was “rude” during promotional events, we came across a video posted to YouTube of the Stranger Things star taking selfies with fans ahead of her appearance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In the video, Brown smiles for the camera while taking photos with fans, signs a few autographs but doesn’t interact much, or possibly at all, with the fans outside of that. It’s possible that the then-15-year-old was a bit moody that day, as teens are sometimes known to be, but that in no way makes her a brat. Promotional tours are known to exhaust veteran adult actors, so it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Brown was simply tired from the hectic weeks spent promoting season 3 of her show.